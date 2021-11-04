Sategna flips to Arkansas

Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna has flipped his commitment from Oregon to the University of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are the third team to receive a commitment from the ESPN 4-star recruit.

Sategna, 5-11, 170 pounds, committed to Texas A&M on March 9, but decommitted June 17. He committed to Oregon on July 11.

Former Razorback quarterback and current Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick complimented Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"I think just from the job that Coach Pittman has done and the relationship [Sategna's] been able to build with Coach Pittman, Coach Guiton and Coach Briles ultimately led to his decision to [feel] comfortable enough to flip and go to Arkansas which just speaks volumes wise about the job they're doing getting out and recruiting kids and getting relationships with them," Dick said.

Sategna had more than 25 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Southern Cal, Penn State, Michigan, Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina.

Sategna is the state's leading receiver this season with 65 receptions for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He had 36 receptions for 700 yards and 6 touchdowns, and was a first-team Class 7A-West selection as a sophomore, then caught 41 passes for 814 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior.

He is also an accomplished sprinter and plans to run track in college. Sategna won five individual titles and set state records in the 60 meters (6.86 seconds) and the 60-meter hurdles (7.88) at the Class 6A indoor state meet in 2020. His time in the 60 hurdles was the nation's fifth-best last year and he was named the Arkansas Gatorade Male Track Athlete of the Year.

In 2019, Sategna won three outdoor state championships as a freshman. According to MileSplit, his 37.67 seconds in the 300 hurdles that year was the fifth-fastest freshman performance at the distance since 2000.

Sategna also has a state indoor long-jump record (24-1 1/2). He was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year in track and field and the Class 7A Offensive Newcomer of the Year by the league's coaches in 2019.

His father is former Arkansas track assistant Mario Sategna, who was a three-time All-American at LSU. He won the 1994 SEC title and the 1995 NCAA title in the decathlon.

His mother, Dahlia, was a standout sprinter for LSU and competed for Jamaica at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Sategna is Arkansas' 20th commitment for the 2022 class.