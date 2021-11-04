Scheduled sentencing for former Franklin County sheriff to be reset

FORT SMITH -- The sentencing hearing for former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen will be reset, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks ordered.

The entry in the court docket says a conflict on the part of the federal government prompted the move in Boen's case. Brooks will reset the hearing in a separate order.

The hearing was set to take place at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, according to court records.

Boen, 51, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and fines. A jury convicted him of two federal counts of deprivation of rights under color of law Aug. 9, which originated from two use-of-force incidents against detainees in 2018 resulting in injuries. Boen had been sheriff since 2011.

The jury acquitted Boen of a third charge.

Brooks ordered Boen to be held in jail while awaiting sentencing because his crimes were violent. Cory Thomas, supervisor deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, said Boen is being held at the Okmulgee County jail in Okmulgee, Okla.

The Franklin County Quorum Court appointed Rickey Denton to serve out what's left of Boen's four-year term as sheriff, which expires Dec. 31, 2022, according to Franklin County's county judge's office. It declared a vacancy in the sheriff's position Sept. 2.