FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas boasts the nation's fourth-ranked rushing offense heading into Saturday's 3 p.m. SEC West showdown against No. 17 Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs counter with the country's fifth-ranked rushing defense, which is holding opponents to less than 90 yards per game.

There's a huge gulf of nearly 160 yards between Mississippi State's run defense average and the Razorbacks' salty 249 yards per game on the ground.

"Well, something's gotta give because we're proud of what we do rushing the football, and they certainly have not allowed people to run it against them," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday.

The Razorbacks (5-3, 1-3 SEC) have amassed almost 250 rushing yards per game with the help of dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson and a squadron of tailbacks running behind one of the most experienced offensive fronts in all of college football.

Three Arkansas ball carriers have run for 400-plus yards, with junior Trelon Smith at 459 yards, followed by Jefferson (419) and freshman Raheim Sanders (434).

Sophomore Dominique Johnson has 309 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 39 carries and leads the SEC with 7.9 yards per attempt.

Johnson has been working some with the top offensive unit in practice this week and could be in line for his second start and an increased workload.

"You know the bottom line is whoever you run out there with the first group, those guys are supposed to be your best players at the time they're running out there," Pittman said. "And certainly think Dominique has earned that right.

"And Trelon Smith's doing well. He'll still play a lot of ball. But we certainly think Dominique has earned that right to be the first guy to run out there."

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach was asked what he thought of Jefferson and Johnson in particular.

"I think they're both good players," Leach said. "I think they're both explosive. Just kind of good, steady, explosive players."

Jefferson, whose ailing knee has improved with the open date that followed one big half against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has been a load at 6-3, 245 pounds.

"He's big and powerful," Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson said. "He's more like a running back, but he plays quarterback. He's gonna be a tough challenge for us, but I think we can get the job done."

Jefferson said he's proud of Johnson's resume.

"He's worked his tail off since he got here," Jefferson said. "Had an extremely great fall camp, spring ball as well. Just coming in, he knows his role.

"He executes at a high level, and when he gets in, he takes advantage of his opportunity. That's the main thing coming in. When your opportunity presents itself, you have to be able to perform. That's what he does."

Pittman had hoped Johnson's touches would increase against UAPB, but he ran just six times for a game-high 91 yards.

Because the Razorbacks have seen "stemming" or movement from other defensive fronts, like in the Georgia game, Pittman thinks the Arkansas offensive line can make the necessary adjustments against the Bulldogs.

"It's really big, what they've done to this point," Pittman said. "I think you take out, I know you can't, [but if] you take out the Georgia game I think to this point they've really handled movement well.

"They've handled different schematics against them well. They were prepared and ready to go. Now I'm not saying they weren't prepared against Georgia. Georgia is just a different animal than anyone else right now. Maybe Mississippi State is the same way. ... But I like the way we've progressed. I think we're getting better."

Arkansas has rushed for at least 197 yards in all but one game, when No. 1 Georgia's intimidating defense held the Hogs to 75 yards in Week 5.

Five times the Razorbacks have run for 245-plus yards in a game, led by 350 yards in a shootout loss at Ole Miss and 333 yards in a 40-21 rout of Texas.

The Bulldogs have gotten mileage out of defensive coordinator Zach Arnett mixing up the looks on their front then using the pre- and post-snap movement to try to disrupt blocking schemes and create attack angles.

"Well, we try to move the front around some," Leach said. "We blitz some. In other words, we try to keep them off balance. I think it helps when we successfully take care of that."

Watson said it's the Bulldogs' mentality against the run that has served them well.

"Ain't nobody gonna run the ball on us," Watson said to describe that mentality. "Just preaching that every day. Run to the ball and all 11 finish to the ball."

Kentucky was averaging 190.9 rushing yards per game before being held to 66 yards on 20 carries in a 31-17 loss to the Bulldogs last week.

"They kicked our butt plain and simple," Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said. "They really played good. ... They're under-appreciated how good they are defensively because of Mike and how well he throws the ball and how well [Will] Rogers is throwing it."

Mississippi State linebackers Tyrus Wheat and Watson are bigger than average 265 and 240 pounds, respectively, while weak-side linebackers Aaron Brule and Jett Johnson rack up tackles in the Bulldogs' base 3-3 scheme.

Johnson has a team-high 59 stops, followed by 52 from Watson, 31 by Brule, and 25 by Wheat.

"You have to stay out of third-and-long against them, but they move all the time and have the speed to do that with," Pittman said. "I like their linebackers in Johnson and Watson and Tyrus Wheat. You have to find out where he is all the time because he's a really good player. They're playing extremely well."