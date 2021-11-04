Springdale woman claims fatal shot was accidental, prosecutors say it was murder during trial in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's undisputed Patricia Bowen Jordan fatally shot her husband after they argued -- prosecutors charge it was murder; Jordan claims it was an accident.

"It's not a case of who did it but how," Matt Durrett, prosecutor, told a Washington County Circuit Court jury Wednesday. "What is not in dispute is the defendant shot her husband with a .38 pistol and killed him. What is in dispute is how Cody Jordan ended up with a bullet in his head."

Patricia Jordan's defense attorney, Ben Catterlin, told jurors the couple were fighting, a gun changed hands and went off.

"The defendant was unaware there was a bullet in the gun," Catterlin told jurors. "She saw him unload the gun."

Durrett said Jordan's story changed several times, and there are multiple discrepancies in what she told police after the shooting.

"One thing that remains constant is the defendant saw him unload the gun," Catterlin countered. "It's not did it happen? It's not did something stupid happen? It's was it her purpose? Was it in her head?"

Jordan, 26, of 440 Shorty Hill Road in Springdale previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jordan also faces a parole violation related to an earlier conviction for possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy was called to a report of an accidental shooting at 7:58 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020, to assist Central Emergency Medical Services, according to a preliminary report from the Sheriff's Office. The deputy found Jordan standing over Cody Jordan, 34, who had a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the report.

Cody Jordan's body had an entrance wound on the right side of his head above his ear and no exit wound, according to the report.

Patricia Jordan told the deputy she tried to give her husband a gun and it discharged, according to the report. In a second interview, Jordan said she pulled the trigger on the weapon "to scare Cody." She told the deputy she saw her husband unload the gun, so she thought it was unloaded.

There was testimony Wednesday that Patricia and Cody Jordan and Cody's son, Logan, were visiting relatives the day of the shooting. Patricia and Cody began arguing about whether to go get Cody's other children, who were with relatives. They also picked up two handguns they left at another relative's home.

Logan, 10, said Wednesday the argument became heated and Patricia Jordan got out of the pickup when they reached another relative's home. Cody Jordan took a bullet and the clip out of Patricia Jordan's .380. Patricia Jordan grabbed Cody Jordan's 9mm and wouldn't give it back, Logan said. Cody Jordan put the bullet back in the clip, put the clip back in the .380 and gave it to Patricia Jordan, Logan said.

Logan said Cody Jordan never left the truck and Patricia Jordan was still outside as they continued to argue. She went to the back of the truck, returned moments later to the passenger side window, threw her hands in front of herself really fast and the gun went off, the child said. He later learned his dad had been shot.

Cody Jordan's sister, Jessica Chamberlain, testified Patricia Jordan had told her a month before the shooting she was going to kill Cody Jordan, and the sister took it seriously. She said her brother told her not to worry about it but "I got chills."

After the shooting, Patricia Jordan was initially arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according Brian McGee, a detective with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

McGee said Patricia Jordan told him the gun was on the console of the pickup and went off, but he observed what he said was "a close contact wound" to the right side of Cody Jordan's head.

Durrett told jurors experts from the Arkansas State Crime Lab will testify forensic evidence in the case doesn't support Patricia Jordan's story.

The case is to resume this morning at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.