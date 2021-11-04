SOFTBALL

Arkansas announces 2022 schedule

One team that made it all the way to the Women's College World Series and a couple other NCAA Tournament teams highlight the University of Arkansas softball nonconference schedule, which was released Wednesday.

The Razorbacks, who are coming off their most successful season in school history, will travel Harrisonburg, Va., to face James Madison in their own tournament, March 11-13. Arkansas, which claimed a share of the SEC regular-season title, lost in the super regional to Arizona -- just one step short of the College World Series.

The Razorbacks will take on the Dukes, who advanced to the national semifinals last season. They will also take on Maryland and Lehigh twice in the Dukes Invitational. Arkansas will also play at Liberty on that same road trip.

Arkansas will also take on Kennesaw State, which defeated Auburn in the NCAA Tournament last season, as part of the Razorback Rumble (March 3-6). Missouri State and Kansas City are also a part of the tournament field.

Arkansas is scheduled to play 27 games against teams that qualified for last year's NCAA Tournament.

In addition, Arkansas will face Wichita State, which made the NCAA Tournament, in a matchup of two of the top returning power-hitting teams in the country as part of the Razorback Invitational (Feb. 18-20) in Bogle Park. The remainder of that field includes Illinois, Western Illinois and Longwood.

The Razorbacks open the season at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Feb. 10, but that schedule has not been determined.

Arkansas welcomes Louisville on Feb. 24, before hosting the Wooo Pig Classic (Feb. 25-27) later that weekend. Arkansas will play Nebraska and Southeast Missouri twice with a single game against Kansas. The Hogs play in-state foe Central Arkansas at Bogle Park for the first of a home-and-home series at 5 p.m. March 1.

Arkansas dives into SEC play the following weekend on the road at Tennessee (March 18-20) before hosting its first SEC series against LSU (March 26-28).

-- Paul Boyd

SOCCER

ASU, UALR eliminated in Sun Belt Tournament

Wednesday brought the end of the seasons for Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas State's teams as both lost in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Foley, Ala.

The Trojans (7-7-6) took a late lead on a 78th-minute header by Jana Heinen as the freshman from the Netherlands put UALR up 1-0 on South Alabama. But the Jaguars equalized at 1-1 on an own goal in the 88th minute. After two scoreless overtime periods, the Trojans managed to convert just one of their penalty kicks, as South Alabama made three to reach Friday's semifinals.

The next match featured the Red Wolves, who came in as the Sun Belt's top seed. Yet it was Louisiana-Monroe winning 2-1. The Warhawks controlled the match, scoring less than 10 minutes in, nearly adding another on a first-half penalty and outshooting ASU (10-6-2) by a 10-4 margin.

The Warhawks scored again on a counterattack to go up 2-0 with 21 minutes remaining, and while the Red Wolves answered shortly thereafter with the 36th goal of Sarah Sodoma's career, ASU's late pressure was not enough to find a tying goal.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

UCA DB announces transfer

Bentonville graduate and University of Central Arkansas defensive back Donte Jones has entered the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday via Twitter.

According to his tweet, Jones has three years of eligibility remaining. Jones logged just one tackle in his time as a Bear, coming against Missouri State in 2020, according to UCA's website.

Jones was a two-star recruit when he committed to UCA, according to 247Sports, and had verbally committed to Tennessee-Martin during his senior season in 2018. He decommitted from the Skyhawks in December of that year and Central Arkansas extended him an offer the same day.

-- Adam Cole