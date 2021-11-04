Three's company: Triplets are happy ending to battle to conceive

Nearly three years ago, Bentonville's Allison Harrell and her husband Bentley made a decision: They wanted to try for a third baby. The couple's two children were around 11 years apart, and Harrell says they both longed to give them a childhood experience similar to their own: Each had a sibling near their own age with whom they were close.

"We can't imagine our life without them," says Harrell. "And so we wanted to give them that same opportunity to feel that bond and relationship with a sibling close in age."

Turns out, the couple got a little more than they bargained for. At the end of June, triplets Sutton, Beck and Sloane Harrell were finally released from Washington Regional Medical Center after spending nearly three months in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

It was a happy ending for what was a roller coaster process, full of ups and downs. Harrell calls it "one of the most difficult times of our lives," as the couple went through multiple rounds of fertility treatments.

"We did experience infertility, and we're very open about that," says Harrell. "We were trying to get pregnant for a long time, about a year and a half. We did multiple rounds of [intrauterine insemination, or IUI]. We conceived and miscarried on the sixth round, after all the others had failed. We did not have luck on round seven, and then round eight is when the triplets were viable. With IUI, the percentage of there being a viable pregnancy is, like, 10%, and then, with multiples, it's like less than 5%. So yes, to say the least, we were shocked."

Harrell had to travel back and forth to Tulsa multiple times a week to visit her specialist, and the couple experienced great sadness every time the procedure failed.

"I could have given up a million times -- but I just knew that I had this deep desire," she says. "You're willing, as a mother or a parent, to sacrifice your whole being, including your body, for your children. There were many times that I just thought, 'This isn't for us.' But after each failed round, I thought, 'I can't give this dream up. I'll do what it takes.' Each time, yeah, it got dark. There were a few times where I just pleaded with God: 'Why are we having so much struggle?' But I just kept my head down. And right after a cycle would end, I would reach back out to the doctor, and I'd say, 'All right, getting back on the schedule, reorder my medicine,' you know, "Continue down this path.' I just can't stress how difficult that was. But there's such a lesson I feel like now we can teach our children -- that if you stay strong and you persevere, great things can come."

Her faith, says Harrell, was an integral part of helping her hold it together, even in her darkest days.

"When you're going through something of that nature, you just dig in so hard to find truth," she says. "Although my physical being and my existence felt really stretched and really down, I've also never had a closer relationship with God as I did in those times, either. You just cling to the truth when things aren't seeming to go your way -- you're reminded of what could be. I wrote about that on my Instagram posts where I was sharing what we had been through -- that, even though it was an excruciatingly painful time in terms of just mental clarity and emotional stability, I miss those times, because I had to depend on God that much. When things are good, you know, we don't we don't call on Him as much as we do when things are not good."

Harrell was experiencing side effects from the fertility treatments, and it was in the emergency room when she found out she was pregnant with triplets.

"When they saw that there were three sacks on the ultrasound, my initial reaction was to reach over to Bentley, and I said, 'Stay with me,'" she recalls. "He had said, all along, that if there's one thing we don't talk about, it's the chance for twins -- so when I saw three, I thought, this is not going to end up any other way than with him on the floor. I was just trying to prevent him from passing out, which he did not, but it was totally surreal in that moment. To be honest, it still is. It was a total shock. In that moment, we didn't know that all three of those sacs were going to become something, so for a four-to five-week timespan, from the moment of seeing those three different sacs to finding out they were all three going to be viable, was a pretty stressful time, figuring out what all of this was going to become."

The average length of a triplet pregnancy is 32 weeks, with 35-36 weeks being the maximum it's medically recommended to carry three babies. Harrell was determined to make it to that 35 week mark. But at 28 weeks, a routine weekly checkup revealed that the triplets were coming much earlier than anyone had anticipated.

"My husband wasn't even there," Harrell recalls. "He was at our son's baseball game. I was like, 'How is this happening? My water hasn't even broken. I don't feel any pain. What is happening?' Dr. Seale said, 'What is happening is that Sutton is trying to come out, and the babies are coming tonight. Now. So you probably want to get Bentley up here quickly. We're finalizing the team that will be in the operating room.' So I called Bentley and told him, 'You need to get here now, as we're basically waiting for you to get here, and then the babies are going to be born.' He got there at 6:30 or 6:40, and the babies were born at 7:05."

It's a huge medical undertaking to deliver premature triplets: Harrell says there were 23 people in the operating room, with six medical professionals assigned to each baby.

"The showed me each baby for maybe one second, and then they took them straight away," says Harrell. "It was surreal, incredibly emotional and very scary. I felt an immense amount of guilt. The first words I said to the babies were, 'I'm sorry.' I just felt really sad, like I had let them down, that maybe something that I did was what caused them to have to come out early. And I didn't know if they were going to be OK. Sutton was 2 pounds, 7 ounces; Sloane was 2 pounds, 8 ounces; and Beck was 2 pounds, 2 ounces. Beck was not crying, at all, when he came out. Sutton had to be intubated pretty much right away."

By 11 p.m., Harrell had dragged herself out of her hospital bed to be pushed to the NICU to see her babies. Even then, there wasn't time to relax and enjoy the tiny newborns, because the next day, the Harrells received some bad news about baby Sutton.

"They called us up and said that Sutton had a pocket of air in her lung and that her X-rays were not looking good and that her lung was really cloudy," says Harrell. "The ventilator they had at Washington Regional wasn't doing the job to try to alleviate that pocket of air in her lung that was causing the sickness. They told us that she needed to be transferred to [Arkansas] Children's Hospital in Little Rock."

That same day, Bentley hopped on a helicopter with Sutton and her team and flew to Little Rock, while Harrell stayed in the Washington NICU with Sloane and Beck. The family would be separated like this for the next 21 days as Sutton's lung recovered to the extent that she could be transferred back to Fayetteville. Meanwhile, the couple's older boys were staying with family, while the parents spent as much time as possible with the newborns. Because of covid-19 restrictions, they were the only family members allowed to see the babies.

"'Stressful' is not even the word -- in that moment, you physically and literally are just putting one foot in front of the other," Harrell says. "I couldn't really even grasp the amount of what that really looks like in hindsight, of how we were able to do that -- you just have to do it. Total survival mode. I didn't get to touch Sutton before she left or hold her. Bentley didn't get to hold Sloane or Beck before he left. When Sutton came back, I said, 'I know she's mine, but I don't really feel like she is because I don't feel like I know her, and I don't know that she knows me.' I was asking the nurse, 'Do you think she knows that I'm her mom?' So that particular point of time is pretty indescribable. To be isolated from even your extended family and not being able to be with your other children. We were totally on an island."

After withstanding the intense stress, heartache and pressure that made up 85 days in the NICU, the day the triplets were released turned into a huge celebration for the Harrells, their family and their friends.

"When we got home there was a sign in the yard that said, 'Welcome home, Beck, Sloane and Sutton' and about 50 pink and blue balloons all through the house," says Harrell. "We had both of our families here. My sister had her baby in the middle of all of this, and they had just gotten home from the hospital three or four days prior to that. So everybody just joyfully celebrated, and we had a big prayer of thanksgiving -- we broke bread together, and I taught them how to feed the babies so, right away, we just fell right into the swing of things. "

The babies have been home for four months now, and, says Harrell, the family has a foolproof system in place to make sure they're well taken care of -- a system that includes the enthusiastic help of both sides of the family, as well as neighborhood friends. Now on the other side of the grand adventure she embarked on nearly three years ago, Harrell says she's happy to serve as a resource for other women who might be having trouble conceiving.

"I respect people's privacy and not wanting to share, but I also am an advocate for not making it a taboo topic," she says. "Our struggles can be very isolating. When people who are also going through infertility come to me for advice, my number one thing I say is, 'If this is really what you want, then just pack an extra punch of perseverance. And keep your eye on the prize. As you're going through the motions, just keep your head down and just keep fighting for what you want. Because if you get overcome with all of the doubt and the grief and the struggle, you're going to want to give up.'

"I truly believe that there's joy in all sorrow," she concludes. "And there is reason in all struggle. And if me going through everything that I went through can bring someone hope in their season of waiting, or if I can help someone going through this to teach them how to administer the shot or how to deal with the loss or the pain or the struggle or any of that, then it's worth it to me. I'm happy to talk about it just in case it could bring some type of peace or comfort or joy or any type of positive feeling."

Bentley and Allison Harrell kiss on Tuesday Oct. 19 2021 as Bentley heads off to work. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)