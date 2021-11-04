U.S. restricts Israeli hacker-for-hire company

RICHMOND, Va. — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is putting new export limits on Israel’s NSO Group, the hacker-for-hire company, saying its tools have been used to “conduct transnational repression.” The company — whose spyware has been used around the world to break into the phones of human-rights activists, journalists and even members of the Catholic clergy, according to researchers — said it would advocate for a reversal.

The U.S. Commerce Department said NSO Group and three other firms are being added to the “entity list,” which limits their access to U.S. components and technology by requiring government permission for exports. The department said putting these companies on the entity list was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to promote human rights in U.S. foreign policy.

The announcement was another blow to NSO Group, which was the focus of reports by a media consortium earlier this year that found the company’s spyware tool Pegasus was used in several instances of successful or attempted phone hacks of business executives, human-rights activists and others around the world.

Pegasus infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously controls the smartphone’s microphones and cameras. Researchers have found several examples of NSO Group tools using so-called zero click exploits that infect targeted mobile phones without any user interaction.