$1.36 million disbursed to nonprofits

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission recently awarded $1.36 million to agencies for 2022.

The commission recently approved $1,011,000 for the Pine Bluff Convention Center and $250,000 to nine local non-profit organizations and public commissions for upcoming events, programming, and tourism facilities, according to a news release.

The following nonprofits were awarded a total of $250,000 in funding for 2022:

• Arkansas Railroad Museum - $15,000

• Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - $45,000

• Black Pilots of America – Operation Skyhook - $10,000

• CASA Half Marathon - $5,000

• Delta Rivers Nature Center – Wetlands and Wildlife Festival - $1,500

• Gloves Not Guns - $44,500

• Go Forward Pine Bluff - $49,000

• South Arkansas Livestock Association – Hestand Stadium - $35,000

• Taylor Field - $45,000

Funding applications were voted on by the commission during the regular monthly meeting in October, according to the release. Sheri Storie, director of the A&P Commission, said the amounts are based on each organization's request and the "potential we feel the organization has to create an economic impact." She said most of the organizations received what they requested in their applications.

Categories for the grant awards are year-round funding, advertising and publicity, event operating expenses, and seed money. Events and programming must take place in the city of Pine Bluff and must fit within at least one of the following focus areas: visual arts, culinary arts, Delta heritage, performing arts, and sports and recreation.

"The commission is particularly interested in the economic impact each event or tourism facility will have on the local economy, specifically hotels and restaurants," Storie said.

"Our revenue is generated from the 2% prepared food tax and 3% lodging tax. The more visitors we are able to bring to Pine Bluff to eat in our restaurants and stay in our hotels, the more events and tourism facilities we are able to fund," Storie said. "Our grant funding has increased every year since 2018, and I hope that trend endures so we can continue to fulfill our mission of strengthening the community by creating economic vitality through tourism and unique visitor experiences."