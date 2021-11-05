159 Arkansas schools to get $6.9M for high achievement, gains on Aspire tests

State financial awards to high-performing schools are back after a pandemic-producing hiatus.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education on Friday announced that almost $6.9 million will be awarded to 159 public schools throughout the state for either high achievement or substantial improvement by their students on the spring 2021 ACT Aspire tests.

Forty-nine schools are recognized for being among the top 5 percent of highest-performing schools in the state. Those schools, along with another 49 that were among the 5 percent of schools with the greatest achievement gains, will receive $100 per student.

Don Roberts Elementary in the Little Rock School District is slated to receive$100,600 for achievement within the top 5% of the state’s schools on the Aspire tests given in grades three through 10. Bentonville’s Willowbrook Elementary will receive $82,400, the most among schools in the top 5 percent of achievement gains.

The 52 schools that were among the 6 to 10% highest-performing on the Aspire and the 50 schools that were among the 6 to 10 percent of schools with the greatest achievement improvement will receive $50 per student.

Bentonville High is to receive $153,000 — the most among schools in the top 6 to 10% highest performing on the Aspire tests. Benton High School will receive the most — $61,200 — among the schools within the 6 to 10% highest in terms of achievement gains. High school graduation rates from the 2019-20 school year also are a factor in the awards.

The reward money to the 159 recipient schools can be used for faculty and staff bonuses, educational equipment and materials or personnel to improve or maintain student performance.

Prior to receiving the rewards, schools must form a committee made up of the principal, a teacher and a parent who will decide how the money will be used on their campus.

The rewards were not given to schools in 2020 because students did not take the ACT Aspire tests that spring. In March 2020, Gov. Asa Hutchinson had closed all schools to on-site instruction in an effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious and potentially fatal covid-19 virus.

Schools were re-opened for on-site instruction in the 2020-21 school year but thousands of Arkansas’ more than 470,000 public school students remained at home and did school work virtually. They did, however, have to go to a district site to take the Aspire tests near the end of the school year and could not take the tests at their homes.

“In spite of the pandemic, many Arkansas schools still rose to the occasion and demonstrated growth and achievement,” Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said Friday in releasing the award-winning schools.

“I am excited to recognize these 159 schools, and I commend them and their students for showing that learning can continue despite challenging circumstances.”

The Arkansas School Recognition Program was established by Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-2107.