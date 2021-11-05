19-year-old charged in Benton drive-by shooting

Benton police have charged one person in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon near Tyndall Park, according to a news release.

Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired. Detectives determined the shooting was related to a home in the community and no one was injured.

Avreail Simmons, 19, faces charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving and firing a gun in city limits, according to the report. Another suspect fled the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Nearby schools, including Benton High School, went on lockdown briefly as a precaution, the report states.