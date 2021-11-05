2 Jonesboro firefighters injured in house blaze released from hospital, chief says

Two Jonesboro firefighters were treated at an area hospital after they were injured while battling a residential fire Wednesday evening, first responders said.

People who were in the home, 4011 Southwest Drive, spotted the fire in the back of the residence, safely evacuated and called the fire department around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Jonesboro Fire Department Chief Kevin Miller.

The home received damage to the interior and roof, and the back part of the building was engulfed in flames, he said.

The crew was inside performing interior fire suppression when two firefighters became disoriented and had to work their way out of the home, Miller said. One was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation, while another was transported for smoke inhalation and a mild concussion, according to the chief.

The firefighters were treated and released late Wednesday night, Miller said, and will recover at home for a day or two before returning to work.

The cause of the fire hadn't yet been determined, he said Thursday.