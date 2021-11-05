Police beat: 3 arrested in Jacksonville following high-speed chase, tussle with police

Three people were arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase that ended in a scuffle with Arkansas State Police in Jacksonville, according to arrest reports.

Trooper Dwayne Niles was monitoring traffic on Interstate 440 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he saw a silver Chevrolet Impala on the shoulder passing other drivers at high speed, passing Niles at 100 mph, the report states.

Niles pursued at speeds over 100 mph, with the Impala changing lanes and at one point crossing the U.S. 67 median because traffic was stopped. Two other troopers, W. Cash and Matthew Foreman, joined the chase, the report states.

The driver, later identified as O'Sean Purdiman, 21, of Jacksonville, eventually arrived at a residence in Jacksonville where he and the passenger, later identified as Tyjuna Purdiman, 18, ran inside.

Foreman detained a woman who exited the back seat of the Impala outside the house without incident, although her identity and arrest status was not immediately known.

At this time, another man, Willie Larry-Purdiman, 19, arrived at the house, the report states. While Foreman was arresting the woman, Larry-Purdiman "began to get into [his] face asking for [his] name and badge number."

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Foreman warned Larry-Purdiman he would be arrested for obstruction if he did not stop, and Larry-Purdiman was arrested and charged with obstruction, the report states.

Meanwhile, Niles and Cash entered the residence and arrested the older Purdiman, who was not cooperative once in handcuffs, according to the report. O'Sean Purdiman later said he was fleeing at that speed because his mother was having a medical emergency. The report does not mention any contact with this woman.

The younger Purdiman resisted arrest by pushing and punching troopers, the report states. Cash eventually handcuffed and arrested Tyjuna after Niles shot him with a stun gun.

Outside, Tyjuna Purdiman ran handcuffed down the street and struggled with officers when they caught him, grabbing at the holstered gun of a Jacksonville police officer also on the scene, the report states.

O'Sean Purdiman is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle and numerous misdemeanors related to the chase, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Tyjuna Purdiman is charged with felony escape from an officer and misdemeanor battery, resisting arrest and fleeing.