49-12 loss ends Wildcats' no-win season

Facing a running clock for the final two periods, Watson Chapel could only hope to avoid a shutout to close a winless season.

The Wildcats relied on touchdowns from two offensive linemen -- one having his number called and the other taking a ball that bounced his way -- for their points, but Little Rock Christian Academy already did enough damage in a 49-12 victory Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Watson Chapel (0-8, 0-6 in the 5A-Central Conference) endured one set of adversity after another from the offseason, losing some key playmakers to transfers and struggling to find depth on offense and defense while having to use many of their remaining skill players both ways amid injuries.

But for senior Lamar Jefferson to score on a 3-yard carry and junior K.J. Sims to recover a teammate's fumble and break tackles on a 15-yard touchdown run in the final minute, the Wildcats found what Coach Jared Dutton called the "cherry on top" to an otherwise tough game to end a tough season.

"It's just an odd ending to an odd year," Dutton said. "The same way as we sent two more kids to the hospital tonight, it's just one of those years where nothing could ever go right for us. I'm thankful that the kids finished, got through it and understood that nothing in life comes easy, and you learn life lessons through situations like this and understand that you keep pushing and you show up every day and you go to work, no matter how good or how bad you're doing. And then, of course, a year like this makes you appreciate those good years when you do have them and how hard you have to work to get those."

The Wildcats, trailing 49-0, strung together 15 plays against a running game clock on an 80-yard drive that went into the fourth quarter and ended on Jefferson's touchdown carry. He had three rushes for 12 yards, all on that drive.

Sims' stroke of luck came on the last play of the game, albeit with 1:08 left. He picked up a fumble near the line of scrimmage and high-stepped 15 yards into the end zone.

THE TONE WAS SET WHEN ...

The Warriors (8-2, 4-2), who had wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the upcoming 5A state playoffs, scored on seven of their first eight drives, all but one of which started either in Wildcat territory or at midfield. Jayvean Dyer-Jones had touchdown runs of 47 and 29 yards and rushed for a game-high 122 yards on five carries, and Brian Gittens carried seven times for 55 yards and two touchdown (18 and 3 yards).

Walker White completed 7 of 9 passes for 106 yards and two TDs, a 14-yard toss to 6-foot-7 tight end Gray James and 13-yard pass to Ben Ridings. Trey Howard scored LRCA's other touchdown on an 11-yard carry.

LRCA led 42-0 at halftime.

"It wasn't a whole lot of adjustments other than making sure our team didn't quit," Dutton said. "When you've had a year like we've had here, you're down big, it's cold, it ain't a whole lot to sit out there and play for. I'm proud of them for never quitting. It showed the kind of young men we have here, and I've seen a lot of these young men grow up throughout this year. A lot of guys had to play and a lot of young guys had to step in roles. It was a cherry on top for Jefferson and K.J. Sims, two steady guys for us all year but still a senior and a junior to get those touchdowns at the end of the game."

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Dyer-Jones for breaking the century mark rushing the ball.

NEXT UP ...

The season's over for Watson Chapel, but LRCA will visit the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West next Friday in the 5A state playoffs.

Joshua Westmoreland of Watson Chapel tries to dodge a tackle by Andrew Wadsworth of Little Rock Christian in the first quarter Thursday at Wildcat Stadium. WCHS avoided being shut out thanks in part to 2 late touchdowns scored by offensive lineman. (Special to The Commercial/Darlena Roberts)