5A-West title looming as friends turn to foes

Austin Myers hasn't played Greenbrier in his high school career.

Myers was injured when the Vilonia Eagles faced the Panthers in his sophomore and junior seasons. The last time he played against them, he was a ninth-grader playing for a junior high conference title at Greenbrier.

That changes today as, much like ninth grade, Myers and Vilonia (9-0, 6-0 5A-West) will travel 22 miles northwest to face Greenbrier (9-0, 6-0). The winner will take home the 5A-West conference title.

Both squads, ranked in the top three of Class 5A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, have trended upward all year. Each has a high-flying offense, and talented quarterbacks in Myers and Cooper Wilcox who spark them.

According to both Myers and Wilcox, it's "definitely" one of the toughest matchup either school has faced this season. But it's also one with several close ties.

For the players, including Wilcox and Myers, some have been playing against each other since the third grade. The quarterbacks are good friends, and Wilcox said he knows Vilonia players Kannon Bartlett and Jamison Hinsley "very well."

"A lot of us have become closer because of that" Wilcox said. "We kind of built a friendship through that."

The head coaches -- Vilonia's Todd Langrell and Greenbrier's Randy Tribble -- are also close. Langrell worked as an offensive assistant at Greenbrier from 2005 to 2013 and, when Tribble arrived in 2008, he kept Langrell on staff.

"We had some great offenses and he was the one that ran it, came up with it and coached it," Tribble said, adding that Langrell is a part of his "football family." Langrell said the two still talk every week.

"He's the best," Langrell said. "I mean, the best."

Wilcox acknowledged the camaraderie between both teams. It's a "friendly rivalry," he said, but "that all goes out the window on Friday nights."

"It really just adds more fuel to the fire," Wilcox said. "It's good to know that you're playing against your friends, but at the end of the day, you've got to do what you've got to do to win."

It's sure to be a test for both teams. Each is top-10 in the state in scoring offense and and averages less than 20 points allowed per game. Myers' and Wilcox's on-field performances have also been the highlights of both teams' seasons.

Myers, a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals, leads the state in passing touchdowns with 41. He's also No. 2 in passing yards with 2,872 and has completed 73.9% of his passes.

"I believe he's the best quarterback in the state," Langrell said. "He's matured. I think he understands offense a lot better and he knows where to go with the ball, a lot of times, pre-snap. So, with his maturity and knowing what we're trying to do offensively, the mental part of it, I think that's where he's grown so much."

While Wilcox hasn't had state-topping numbers, he's led a Greenbrier offense that's averaging a second-best 47.4 points per game.

"I'm real pleased with Cooper and his leadership and his development as a quarterback," Tribble said.

Wilcox is No. 28 in passing yards, with 1,748, but he's also been a significant presence in the Panthers' rushing attack. He leads them with 774 rush yards and 15 touchdowns. In total, he has amassed 2,522 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns.

Both coaches also noted Vilonia's quickness on defense. It's a unit that's forced 23 turnovers through 9 games. But beyond that, Langrell said it's cut and dry who both teams are.

"They have an identity and they stick to their game plan," Langrell said. "And that's an asset, when you watch them on film and you know who they are. Hopefully teams know who we are when they watch film, too."