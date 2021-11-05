Air Raid defense

FAYETTEVILLE -- To anyone wishing to draw assumptions from the University of Arkansas' streak-ending, Air Raid throttling 21-14 upset at No. 16 Mississippi State last season and apply them to Saturday's rematch at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, here's a warning.

Personnel and circumstances have changed drastically for both programs since the Razorbacks snapped their 20-game SEC losing streak with that Week 2 win, the first for Coach Sam Pittman.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 SEC) have a new signal caller in sophomore Will Rogers, who has seen plenty of the "drop 8" zone coverage Arkansas employed in that game and has looked perfectly willing to take short passes and little chunks in Coach Mike Leach's Air Raid schemes. K.J. Costello, replaced by Rogers a few weeks after the loss to the Hogs, could not consistently make the proper reads and execute in that game.

Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) will not have safety Jalen Catalon, who made 13 tackles last year in Starkville, many in the open field. Catalon was lost for the season with shoulder surgery three weeks ago.

Greg Brooks Jr., the Arkansas nickel back who opened the scoring with a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown off Costello, is locked in a position battle with freshman Jayden Johnson and might not start on Saturday.

The Razorbacks are a slight favorite in the game, which will make one of the SEC West rivals bowl eligible and could go a long way in determining postseason pecking order.

Leach had a synopsis on Monday of what afflicted his team last year against the Hogs.

"We never got in a rhythm at all," he said. "Their three [rushers] could whip our five. We sometimes had stuff underneath. Our eyes just weren't in the right place

"We didn't put the ball with what they gave us. We got frustrated and it became a series of overcorrections."

Leach provided this breakdown regarding the Bulldogs' progress since that deflating loss to Arkansas.

"We've gotten a little better at our technique," Leach said. "They've played together longer. Will gets rid of it quicker. The receivers often times get open quicker. In other words, we are more efficient.

"The same thing with the O-line, if everybody else gets better it makes their job easier. They are contributing to that."

Mississippi State outgained the Razorbacks 400-275 in total offense, but came up empty twice in the red zone. The Bulldogs threw two of their three interceptions in Arkansas territory and lost the ball on downs at the Arkansas 13 and 9 on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter.

Pittman stressed the importance of open-field tackling when facing the Air Raid, which sprays the ball to the flanks and creates open spaces to exploit.

"Bottom line is you have to get a lot of hats to the ball, and we have to go chase the football," Pittman said.

Arkansas safety Joe Foucha, who had two interceptions in last year's game, provided an analysis of Rogers.

"I feel like he reads the field pretty well," Foucha said. "He [doesn't] try to take shots downfield a lot. He throws it to his check downs. Most quarterbacks, it's hard to do that.

"I feel like he does a good job of doing that. I feel like he's a good quarterback, so he goes through a lot of his progressions."

Sophomore Myles Slusher has inherited the all-important vacancy left by Catalon, whose play last season helped spark early wins over both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Slusher had his first career interception in Arkansas' 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff two weeks ago. He'll have to display better instinctive judgement on Saturday than he did in running his interception out of the end zone against the Golden Lions.

Slusher said everyone doing their assignments based on defensive coordinator Barry Odom's plans is the key versus the Air Raid.

"I think Coach [Odom] came in with a good game plan for us this week, so as long as we do what he's telling us to do and do it at a good pace, running to the ball and everything, making sure we're tackling and getting the fundamentals down, I think everything will take care of itself and do its part during the game," Slusher said.

The Arkansas linebackers, who have been banged up much of the season, played huge roles against the Bulldogs last year. Bumper Pool had 20 tackles and 2 pass breakups, while Grant Morgan added 15 tackles, a breakup and a tackle for loss while playing half the game with injury.

Pittman recognized that Arkansas can't simply rush three defenders and drop eight into coverage and expect to get away with it.

"We'll certainly mix it up," he said. "We had really good film off Kentucky because they tried to do a lot of the things similar to what we did a year ago. So we've got an idea of what answers would be to that strategy of a defense."

Rogers completed 36 of 39 passes for an SEC single-game record of 92% completions in a 31-17 win over Kentucky last week.

"We're just going to try to run our defense and rally to the football," Pittman said. "[We] have to know where our help is coming from, whether we're trying to turn him inside or our help is coming from the corner or whatever it may be on those bubble screens."

Rogers has plenty of weapons to distribute the ball to, including tailbacks Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson, who have combined for 100 receptions for 605 yards and rank second and third on the team in catches behind Makai Polk, who has 63 for 603 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs have 10 players with 10 or more receptions for 100-plus yards and eight with at least one touchdown catch. Only four players average at least 10 yards per catch: Jaden Walley (36-433, 4 TD, 12.0 ypc), Malik Heath (26-276, 3, 10.6), Christian Ford (14-160, 0, 11.4) and Rara Thomas (10-135, 2, 13.5).

Polk was recruited by Leach at Washington State before signing with Cal. He joined the Bulldogs through the transfer portal in the offseason. He said anyone of the Mississippi State receivers could rise up in a given game.

"I feel like we don't focus on who gets what in what game," Polk said. "We just play to our best ability. We're a collective unit, so whoever is doing the best one week, we just cheer them on and continue to do us."

