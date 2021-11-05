Arkansas officials denounce Biden administration's rule for employee covid-19 vaccinations

Arkansas politicians were quick to disapprove of a federal vaccination rule directed at private companies with 100 or more employees Thursday, saying the vaccination effort from the Biden administration is federal overreach.

Workers at companies of that size will be required to get the coronavirus vaccine by Jan. 4 or receive weekly testing for the virus under a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is commonly known as OSHA. The requirement is expected to cover an estimated 84 million workers.

The move from the Biden administration ran into firm opposition from Arkansas politicians.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge pledged a lawsuit and said the rule exceeds OSHA's statutory authority.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., called the rule "tone deaf and harmful to our economy."

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., argued that Biden does not have the authority to implement it and said the move will worsen disruptions in the supply chain.

"It's inconceivable that President Biden would create more fines and penalties for businesses still trying to recover from last year's shutdowns while coping with continued supply chain issues," said U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., in a statement Thursday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Government vaccine requirements are an ongoing source of political controversy nationwide. Opposition to the vaccination rule also underscores a continuing debate in the U.S. over what role the government should play in pushing people to get the coronavirus vaccine as the pandemic drags on.

A sizable part of Arkansas' population remains unvaccinated, despite pleas from public leaders nationwide and assurances from public health officials advocating for inoculation.

About 58% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 48% of Arkansas' population is fully vaccinated.

The federal government also outlined a second rule to require vaccination for health care workers at facilities that take part in Medicaid and Medicare. In a statement, Biden defended his administration's efforts and said, "vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic.

"Vaccination requirements are nothing new," he said in the statement Thursday. "We've been living with them throughout our lives for all sorts of diseases. Safety rules in the workplace are nothing new either. We require hard hats in construction sites and safety goggles in labs."

Under the OSHA requirement, employers with 100 workers or more will be required to give their workers paid time off to get inoculated, according to the White House. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines for violating the rule, according to senior administration officials.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., issued a statement saying he's vaccinated and he supports the vaccine as a tool in the fight against the coronavirus. But he said the federal government "shouldn't be conscripting private employers to enforce a vaccination mandate or risk staggering fines."

Westerman, the Arkansas congressman, noted in a statement that he believes in the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine. "But I also believe in each American's right to choose what is best for their own health care," he said.

HELP WANTED

The rules come as Arkansas business leaders say employers are walking a tightrope: Companies are encouraging vaccinations but navigating a tight labor market in which they're highly sensitive to losing employees.

"Most of our businesses are working with a bare-bones staff," said Steve Clark, president and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

"They are not trying to run off employees," he said.

There's a serious workforce shortage in Northwest Arkansas, Clark said, so much so that he knows employers willing to hire people in an hour. Restaurants have also been known to cut their hours because of a lack of labor, he added.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Plus, the stakes are high when it comes to vaccinations, Clark said. Beyond the health toll, operational setbacks can happen with breakthrough cases or when unvaccinated workers get sick and have to quarantine, he said.

Seemingly every employer Raymond Burns talks to is having a hard time finding workers.

Burns, president and CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, said one employer encourages its workers to get vaccinated, but won't mandate the shots out of concerns they'd lose a portion of their workforce.

HEALTH ISSUE

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he opposes the Biden administration's vaccination mandates on businesses, hospitals and nursing homes.

"This is the first time in the history of our country that a federal mandate has been issued that impacts broad swaths of the American population," he said at a news conference in the governor's conference room late Thursday afternoon.

Hutchinson said businesses should have the freedom to decide whether to require vaccination of their employees and what's best for the health and safety of their employees and customers.

"The results of these mandates is to create hardship for people and businesses and our efforts to get people back to work," he said.

Department of Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie said the employees at the state's human development centers, Arkansas State Hospital and the Arkansas Health Center in Haskell would be required to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 under the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services rules.

Hutchinson said the CMS emergency rules don't allow for a testing alternative for employees, but would allow for medical and religious exemptions for employees.

Gillespie said the number of employees at human development centers already is down by about 700, and current employees at the centers are working overtime and on weekends.

"Losing more staff becomes a health and safety issue," she said.

Afterward, Department of Human Services spokesman Amy Webb said 618 of the human development centers' 1,604 employees are unvaccinated.

She said 222 of the Arkansas State Hospital's 647 employees are unvaccinated and 123 of the Arkansas Health Center's 401 employees are unvaccinated.

Hutchinson said state officials continue to encourage state employees to get vaccinated for covid-19, and 66% of state employees are vaccinated.

The governor said he supports Rutledge's planned legal challenge to the federal OSHA rules, and he will continue to look, in consultation with Rutledge, for an effective legal challenge to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' rules.

In public comments that will be submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, state officials "want to make a strong case that we can have a testing alternative for our employees," the governor said.

"We want to be able to keep our workforce for the good of our residents in these care facilities."

Asked what's the likelihood of the state prevailing in legal challenges to the federal government's rules mandating vaccinations, Hutchinson said he believes there is a significant constitutional challenge to the OSHA rules.

It's the first time that the federal government has usurped the authority of states in a public health matter and dictated to businesses that will have to incur costs and potentially risk losing their employees in a supply shortfall, the governor said.

A challenge to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' rules for vaccinating employees is more difficult because the federal government holds the purse strings and that could potentially jeopardize the state's Medicaid funding, so state officials need to look more closely at a potential legal challenge to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rules, he said.

Asked his advice to employers about compliance with Biden administration's rules requiring vaccination of employees, Hutchinson said he would advise employers to consult their legal counsel.