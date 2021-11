Little Rock, 1973: The Coachman's Inn lit up the night sky at the corner of East Capitol and Ferry Street. The inn billed itself as "Just a buggy ride from downtown." It was built by the brothers Jack and Witt Stephens, financiers. It became the founding location in 1983 for the Political Animals Club, inspired by the leadership of Skip Rutherford over a breakfast table.

