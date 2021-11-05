The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF NOV. 5, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-19-786. (In the Matter of the Estate of Robert H. Slaughter, Deceased) Garland Trice, Jr. v. Eoies Trice and Ocie Trice, from Lee County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed; court of appeals opinion vacated. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-21-118. Howard Togo Wood, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Webb, J., dissents.