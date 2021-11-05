Arkansas women's basketball hosts Arkansas-Fort Smith in exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sasha Goforth and Jersey Wolfenbarger both grew up dreaming about donning an Arkansas Razorback jersey and playing in Walton Arena.

That dream becomes reality this evening as the Razorbacks women's basketball team opens the season hosting the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

Goforth, a 6-0 sophomore, played just a short distance from the University of Arkansas campus at Fayetteville High, while Wolfenbarger, a 6-6 freshman, was a standout at Fort Smith Northside.

"I really was here watching since I was very young and to finally be playing on that court is definitely very exciting," Goforth said. "I think it's obviously gonna mean a lot to both of us."

"I'm proud to be here and proud to be able to represent my state," Wolfenbarger added. "Just to be kind of that model for young girls dreaming about Arkansas. Sasha and I get to live this dream. We get to grow with this program and get to leave our mark there."

Both acknowledged plenty of family and friends will be in the stands tonight to watch their Razorback debuts. But it's a different feeling for Goforth, who transferred to Arkansas after her freshman season at Oregon State.

Goforth's family didn't get to see her play in person last season, so tonight will be extra special.

"Personally, I'm really excited that my family is going to be able to watch me in person for the first time in college," Goforth said. "I think it's bringing the nerves a little bit, but I'm excited for sure."

The duo is just two on a Razorbacks roster that includes six newcomers and five true freshmen. Half of the 14-player on roster is also from Arkansas.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said his team has tremendous depth, which brings a different kind of problem heading into today's game.

"I feel like we've got nine kids who are expecting to start," Neighbors said. "By my last count, that's four too many. We've got a lotta good competition going on. We've got options we've never had before and we're excited to get to play in front of our fans."

Having the stands packed after a season full of limitations will be welcomed.

"Having fans back is [the] number one thing that's gonna impact us," Neighbors said. "Because we definitely fed off the energy in our building and fans. Nights we had this place full we did some great things."

The Razorbacks notched big-time wins over Baylor and Connecticut, along with a senior-night victory against Alabama in front of sellout Walton Arena crowds.

Arkansas opens the season officially by hosting Tarleton State on Wednesday and starts a string of three games in five days finished off by a road trip to face No. 2 UConn on Nov. 14.

UAFS Coach Ryan McAdams said the game will be a measuring stick for his Division II Lady Lions.

"It's gonna be a hostile environment against a relentless group of high-level players and we will see how well we respon to the adversity that provides," said McAdams, who was hired in July. "We've had two scrimmages against an MIAA team and a junior college, so this will be a significant step up."

The Lady Lions were picked to finish 14th in the 16-team Lone Star Conference in a recent media/coaches poll coming off a season shortened by covid-19. They played just nine games, finishing 3-6 before deciding to end the season.

More News Arkansas-Fort Smith at Arkansas WHAT Exhibition game WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville TIME 6 p.m. RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Fayetteville; KFPW-AM, 1230, and KFPW-FM, 94.5, in Fort Smith; KURM-AM, 790, and KURM-FM, 100.3, in Rogers. ONLINE ArkansasRazorbacks.com TELEVISION None PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS ARKANSAS NAME;HT.;YR.;PPG;RPG Erynn Barnum;6-2;RJr.;7.7;4.6 Jersey Wolfenbarger;6-6;Fr.;N/A;N/A Sasha Goforth;6-0;So.;11.6;3.6 Amber Ramirez;5-9;RSr.;13.5;2.9 Makayla Daniels;5-9;Jr.;11.6;3.0 COACH Mike Neighbors (78-50 in fifth season at Arkansas) ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH POS;NAME;HT.;YR.;PPG;RPG Paige Elston;5-6;Sr.;9.8;4.3 Dachelle Terry;5-6;Sr.;8.0;2.9 Riley Hayes;5-8;Fr.;N/A;N/A Leiloni Culley;5-10;Jr.;N/A;N/A Laurissa Campbell;5-10;Jr.;5.4;5.1 COACH Ryan McAdams (first season at Arkansas-Fort Smith) CHALK TALK The Arkansas-Fort Smith roster includes three players from Northwest Arkansas. Springdale Har-Ber graduate Dachelle Terry and former Bentonville Lady Tiger Riley Hayes are listed as probable starters. Statistics are from 2020-21 season