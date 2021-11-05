Arsenal officially marks 80th year

Probably the most dramatic and significant moment at the Pine Bluff Arsenal's 80th birthday celebration was the cutting of the cake with a U.S. Army saber. It took three hands, military and civilian, to get it done Wednesday morning.

Actually, it's a longstanding Army tradition to use a sword. The idea is that it links the past with the future, and it's a way of thanking past service members and those following in their footsteps.

It's also a way of recognizing the Pine Bluff Arsenal's 80 years of service and the hope that the Army post near White Hall will be around for another 80 years, said Col. Patrick S. Daulton, the Arsenal's current commander.

Also, the military and civil cake cutting gesture was emblematic of the joint partnership between the Arsenal and the community.

One would not exist, not in the same way, at least, without the other, and Daulton described the local community as being one of the "most supportive" he's encountered during his career, which includes being stationed at possibly two dozen military facilities.

The 45-minute celebration was closed to the public because of the covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said he was pleased with the turnout.

"I was glad to be there to support the Pine Bluff Arsenal and its team," he said.

Before Daulton ended his speech and cut the cake, he said about the Arsenal's future, "We are looking ahead...to meet the needs of the modern soldier."

Daulton gave a brief history of the Arsenal to the approximately four dozen people who gathered for the ceremony in an on-post training center.

"It has a unique mission," he said.

The site opened Nov. 3, 1941, as the Chemical Warfare Arsenal but was renamed the Pine Bluff Arsenal the following year, Daulton said.

When built, "The total cost [of the Arsenal] was $60 million," Daulton said.

The Arsenal's original mission was the manufacture of incendiary grenades and bombs but was expanded to the production and the storage of war gases, and the production and storage of pyrotechnic, riot control and white phosphorus munitions, said Cheryl Avery, the Arsenal's civilian spokeswoman.

The area stored about 12% of the nation's stockpiled chemical agents, including nerve and mustard, until 2010, when the last of it was destroyed in an on-site Chemical Agent Disposal Facility.

Although it's looking to grow its military contributions, the Arsenal continues to play a critical support role.

"We produce items not available from the private sector," Daulton said.

For instance, after an outdoor colored smoke demonstration, he said the various colors can take on different meanings on the battlefield.

A red color can signal medical personnel that a soldier, sailor or marine needs help. Smoke is also used as a way to camouflage movement, he said.

Currently, the Arsenal produces about 148 different types of munitions, chemical and biological defense products, and ReadyOne Industries manufactures military clothing at the Arsenal.

Larry Wright, who has been associated with the Arsenal for nearly four decades, was once its civilian deputy commander. He's now part of a nine-member Military Affairs Advisory Committee that the city of White Hall formed in July 2016. The group explores ways to keep the post viable and growing.

"The Arsenal couldn't exist without the community and its support," Wright said.

According to a 2020 Pine Bluff Arsenal compatible use study, it is one of the top three employers in Southeast Arkansas, with an annual economic impact on the region of approximately $141 million.

It's part of the Army's Joint Munitions Command and is the only active-duty Army installation in the state. There are approximately 740 civil and military employees working there, Avery said.

Allison Thompson, president and chief executive officer of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, attended Wednesday's ceremony.

The Arsenal's economic impact ripples through the entire community and while it creates primary jobs and payroll, it also supports numerous secondary businesses such as manufacturing, restaurants and gas stations and many more, Thompson said.