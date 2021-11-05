Sections
Booneville man, 76, dies in wreck near Magazine

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:40 a.m.

One man died Wednesday in a crash on Arkansas 10 near Magazine, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

John Silva, 76, of Booneville, was westbound in his 1998 Suzuki just before 3 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, going into a ditch and striking a tree, the report states. Silva was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

The report lists conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Print Headline: Road crash fatal to Booneville man

