Booneville man, 76, dies in wreck near Magazine

One man died Wednesday in a crash on Arkansas 10 near Magazine, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

John Silva, 76, of Booneville, was westbound in his 1998 Suzuki just before 3 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, going into a ditch and striking a tree, the report states. Silva was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

The report lists conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.