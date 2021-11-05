CENTERPOINT 33, BISMARCK 13

AMITY -- Centerpoint secured the No. 4 seed from the Class 3A-5 when the Knights defeated Bismarck at Diamond Bank Stadium Thursday night.

Centerpoint running back Jace Clark led the Knights (7-3, 4-3) with 155 yards and 2 scores on 18 carries. Quarterback Joshua Lawson went 12-for-20 passing for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns along with a pair of interceptions.

Bismarck (6-4, 3-4) struggled on the ground, but quarterback Ian Smith was 21-for-33 passing for 177 yards and 1 score.