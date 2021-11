CLARENDON 47, DES ARC 0

DES ARC -- Clarendon (6-2, 3-1 2A-6) went on the road and handily took care of Des Arc (7-2, 3-1), giving the Eagles their first conference loss of the year.

University of Arkansas commit Quincey McAdoo led the way, scoring three touchdowns for the Lions. Kylee Boose also scored twice, while Tranell Black had two onside-kick recoveries.