Colorado sued over school mascots ban

DENVER — A North Dakota-based organization representing Native Americans sued Colorado this week for a measure banning American Indian school mascots, which was passed last year amid a nationwide push for racial justice after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The lawsuit by the nonprofit Native American Guardian’s Association was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, naming Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Kathryn Red-horse, the executive director of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. The firm is representing a John Doe, Jane Doe and three other Colorado residents who cite their American Indian heritage in the lawsuit.

The organization’s lawsuit argues that the Colorado law is unconstitutional and “unlawfully enacts state-sanctioned race discrimination” against the American Indian residents the association is representing.

The Colorado measure, signed into law in June, fines public schools, colleges and universities $25,000 monthly for their use of American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022. The law does not apply to schools on tribal lands and allows exceptions for schools that had existing agreements with tribes.

The suit argues that the complete erasure of American Indian imagery is not beneficial and that the use of positive and respectful symbols and mascots in schools honors the group, helps neutralize offensive stereotypes and teaches the public about American Indian history. The lawsuit also states that the use of positive Native American symbolism is a form of “reappropriation” or a way to “reclaim names and images that were once directed at them as insults in order to turn them outward as badges of pride.”

According to the lawsuit, John and Jane Doe, who are of Cherokee and Chippewa descent, attend Yuma High School in northeast Colorado which is home of the “Yuma Indians.” The two want their school to continue honoring their cultures and heritage because as the suit alleges, they “would suffer a hostile environment” if the mascots were banned.

The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs has identified more than 20 schools across the state for violating the law by using terms such as Savages, Indians and Warriors in their mascot’s name.

Spokespeople for Polis and Weiser said they would not comment because the lawsuit is ongoing.