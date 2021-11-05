Committee supports $20 million for rental assistance for Benton County residents

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Finance Committee on Thursday night approved an appropriation ordinance where $20 million will be available for county residents in need of emergency rental assistance.

The Benton County assistance program is handled by a nonprofit group, the Springdale-based Excellerate Foundation, through a subsidiary called Hark.

Susan Upchurch with the foundation told the justices of the peace that $9.6 million in rental and utility assistance had been spent to assist 1,819 households in Benton County.

She said the assistance started in February.

Upchurch said she feels like Benton County is entering a stable state since the unemployment rate was 3% before the pandemic and increased up to 6%. She said the unemployment rate in the county is currently 2.6%.

Upchurch said the state has agreed for Excellerate to distribute $20 million. The justices of the peace approved an appropriation ordinance for Hark to handle the money.

She said a survey from Aug. 18 through September shows over 5,900 households are behind on rent in Benton County.

The justices of the peace approved moving the ordinance to the Quorum Court by a 13-0 vote. Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger abstained from voting.

The ordinance will be on the agenda for the Quorum Court at its Nov. 18 meeting.

The committee also discussed next year's budget.

The general fund budget for 2022 is projected at $52.8 million.

The Road Department's budget is projected at $14.1 million.

The Sheriff's Office budget is projected at $14.7 million. The county jail budget for next year is $11.64 million.

Personnel requests total $3.8 million, which includes 6% raises, new position requests, salary waivers and a market study.

The Benton County Budget Committee on Monday night landed on a 6% increase -- 4% merit and 2% cost-of-living adjustment. The cap for the merit pay is 6%, which means some employees could receive up to 8% raises.

The Budget Committee on Monday night also agreed to include a $1.5 million market study in next year's budget.

The $1.5 million is the amount it would take to bring several positions that are below market average to the market average.

The justices of the peace voted unanimously to send the budget for the Committee of the Whole to consider at its Tuesday meeting.

The budget has to be approved by the end of the year.

In other business Thursday night, the Finance Committee approved the tax levy for 2021 taxes to be collected in 2022 for Benton County and each city, school district and special tax unit in the county.