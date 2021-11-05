Cotton's too cocky

Editor, The Commercial:

Sen. Tom Cotton just seems to be a slow learner. The arrogance, ignorance and impudence the man shows by telling Attorney General Merrick Garland to "resign in disgrace" when Mr. Garland is only doing his job, is astonishing!

Sen. Cotton, please remember that no one was awarded a medal for holding Mussolini's coat.

If you are willing to be a brown-nosing bootlick for Trump and those spreading his lies, it will not turn out to your advantage. We grownups view such impetuosity with disdain when it is displayed by such a person as you Sen. Cotton, because you are supposed to know better.

Like Mama said, "Genius will make itself known, but so will ignorance!"

Lately, you've been advertising yours a lot and it isn't serving you or Arkansas' citizens well.

We have the "best government that money can buy" and when two Republicans from Arkansas accumulate close to $12 million in campaign money, most of that from out of state, BEWARE! Someone bought them -- and it wasn't the citizens of Arkansas.

Karl Hansen,

Hensley