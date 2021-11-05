Covid decree covers millions

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration's boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

First previewed by President Joe Biden in September, the requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations will force the companies to require that unvaccinated workers test negative for covid-19 at least once a week and wear masks while in the workplace.

OSHA left open the possibility of expanding the requirement to smaller businesses. It asked for public comment on whether employers with fewer than 100 employees could handle vaccination or testing programs.

Tougher rules will apply to another 17 million people working in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid. Those workers will not have an option for testing -- they will need to be vaccinated.

Workers will be able to ask for exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

The requirements will not apply to people who work at home or outdoors.

At least two conservative groups moved quickly to file lawsuits against the workplace safety mandate, and a growing roster of GOP governors and attorneys general said more lawsuits were on the way as soon as today. Some Republican-led states had already passed laws or executive orders intended to protect employers that may not want to comply.

"This rule is garbage," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, said Thursday through a spokesperson. "It's unconstitutional and we will fight it." His state's governor, Republican Henry McMaster, said he is planning to issue an executive order keeping state agencies from enforcing the rule.

Republican governors or attorneys general in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and South Dakota said Thursday they would file lawsuits against the mandate as soon as today. The Daily Wire, a conservative media company, filed a challenge in federal court on Thursday. So did companies in Michigan and Ohio represented by a conservative advocacy law firm.

Robert Alt, a lawyer representing the Midwest companies suing -- manufacturer Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company and packaging firm Sixarp -- said both companies are already facing staffing shortages amid the pandemic. The mandate will make things worse, he said.

"It adds insult to injury and forces them potentially to fire trained employees," Alt said.

States say they are focusing on the role of the federal government in the lawsuits they're preparing.

"While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.

At a news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized what he called an "executive fiat" for the private sector. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds characterized the mandate as an imposition on personal choice, saying people should be able to make their own health care decisions. She recently signed a bill guaranteeing that people who are fired for refusing a vaccine can qualify for unemployment benefits.

At least 19 Republican-led states previously sued the Biden administration over a separate mandate requiring vaccines for employees who work for federal contractors. Three more filed similar lawsuits Thursday.

ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGES

Biden framed the issue as a simple choice between getting more people vaccinated or prolonging the pandemic.

"While I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good," he said Thursday in a statement.

Biden said his encouragement for businesses to impose mandates and his own previous requirements for the military and federal contractors have helped reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans over 12 from 100 million in late July to about 60 million now.

Those measures, he said, have not led to mass firings or worker shortages, adding that vaccines have been required before to fight other diseases.

OSHA said companies that fail to comply with the regulations could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

The agency will face enforcement challenges. Even counting help from states, OSHA has only 1,850 inspectors to oversee 130 million workers at 8 million workplaces. An administration official said the agency will respond to whistleblower complaints and make limited spot checks.

The release of the rules came after weeks of regulatory review and meetings with business groups, labor unions and others.

OSHA drafted the rules under emergency authority meant to protect workers from an imminent health hazard. The agency estimated that the vaccine mandate will save more than 6,500 worker lives and prevent more than 250,000 hospitalizations over the next six months.

The rules set up potential legal battles along partisan lines between states and the federal government. Several states and Republican governors threatened to sue, contending that the administration lacks the power to make such sweeping mandates under emergency authority.

OSHA's parent agency, the Labor Department, says it is on sound legal footing. The department's top legal official, Seema Nanda, said OSHA rules preempt conflicting state laws or orders, including those that bar employers from requiring vaccinations, testing or masks.

Senate Republicans immediately launched a petition to force a vote to overturn the vaccine mandate.

"Low-wage, hourly, and frontline workers have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic," said Rep. Robert Scott, D-Va., the chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor, who has pushed for the Department of Labor to act more aggressively on workplace safety throughout the pandemic. "Workplace vaccination policies will save lives, protect our economic recovery, and help us finally get things back to normal."

So far, 222 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the numbers vary widely in different parts of the country. During a surge of the delta variant of the virus in the late summer, White House officials escalated efforts to vaccinate more Americans, leading to the new emergency rule.

Coronavirus vaccines have proved successful at preventing infection and have in many cases minimized the symptoms of those who do become sick, offering what public health experts say is the best chance to lead the country out of the pandemic.

But many Republicans have asserted that having the federal government become involved in vaccine rules amounts to an unfair government edict. A number of GOP governors and attorneys general have promised to challenge the policy in court.

"I don't think they properly weighed all the risks and benefits of doing this, and are using a shotgun approach and not a scalpel when infections are dropping and vaccinations are already continuing to rise," said Roger Severino, a former Trump administration official and fellow at the socially conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center. "All the indicators are that the grave danger has passed."

The rules will require workers to receive either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan. 4 or be tested weekly. Employees testing positive must be removed from the workplace.

Companies won't be required to provide or pay for tests for unvaccinated workers, but they must give paid time off for employees to get the shots and sick leave to recover from side effects that prevent them from working. Requirements for masks and paid time off for shots take effect Dec. 5.

Employers covered by the requirements must verify their workers' vaccination status by checking documents such as CDC vaccination cards, records from doctors or pharmacies, or even an employee's own signed declaration.

HEALTH WORKERS

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a separate rule requiring vaccination for workers in 76,000 health facilities and home health care providers that get funding from the government health programs. A senior administration official said several large private health care organizations imposed their own mandates and achieved high vaccination rates -- 96% or higher -- without widespread resignations.

A previously announced requirement for federal contractors to make sure workers are vaccinated was scheduled to take effect Dec. 8, but the administration delayed that measure until Jan. 4 to match the requirements on other large employers and health care providers. Already, more than a dozen states have sued to block the mandate on contractors.

For weeks, Biden has encouraged businesses not to wait for OSHA to act. He has touted businesses that announced their own vaccine requirements and urged others to follow their lead.

Administration officials say those efforts are paying off, with about 70% of adults fully vaccinated.

Workplace vaccine mandates have become more common recently, with hospitals, state and local governments and some major corporations requiring covid-19 shots for employees. The mandates have led to overwhelming compliance -- in some cases 99% of workers -- although a small but vocal number have faced dismissal, filed lawsuits or sought exemptions.

United Airlines required 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated or face termination. Only a couple hundred refused to do so, although about 2,000 are seeking exemptions.

In August, Tyson Foods told its 120,000 U.S. workers that they must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. On Thursday, the company said more than 96% of its workforce was vaccinated, including 60,500 people who got their shots after the August announcement.

Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, said in late July it was requiring all workers at its headquarters in Bentonville, and managers who travel within the United States to be vaccinated by Oct. 4. The retailer stopped short of requiring shots for front-line workers.

However, some companies have expressed fear that some vaccine-hesitant workers might quit, leaving their workforces even thinner in an already-tight labor market.

In New York, which instituted a mandate for municipal workers, about 91% of the city's workforce had at least one shot by the deadline earlier this week, which officials hailed as a significant success. Those numbers rose steadily as the deadline approached -- increasing five percentage points in the final days.

About 9,000 workers -- less than 2.5% of the city's 378,000-person workforce -- were placed on unpaid leave because they didn't get vaccinated, despite protests and threats from anti-vaccine contingents in the police, fire and sanitation departments that the mandate would lead to widespread labor shortages. Another 12,000 workers have pending medical or religious exemptions, officials said.

There, and in other cities such as Los Angeles, firefighter and police unions have sought to challenge the mandates in court. In Chicago on Monday, a judge blocked the city's Dec. 31 deadline for enforcing a vaccination mandate for the Police Department in a lawsuit brought by the police union, saying the two sides needed more time to resolve the dispute. The judge left intact the city's current rules, which require municipal workers to report their vaccination status and pay for twice-weekly testing if they are not vaccinated. Another judge in the city recently dismissed a motion to halt the city's requirement.

Overall, 32 out of 34 city departments in Chicago say that at least 92% of their employees are in compliance with the city's rules. But those numbers have lagged among police and fire departments, with only 72% of police and 87% of the fire department in compliance, according to WBEZ.

Some other labor unions, advocates and workers have hailed the effort.

"The covid-19 pandemic was a whole other story. It showed how much we needed strong OSHA standards," Anne Barden, a dietary aide, cook and union member at Trinity Hill Care Center in Connecticut, said during a recent news conference organized by the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health about the coming rule.

Barden spoke about the toll the pandemic took on workers, saying that at one point half of the staff members were out sick or in quarantine.

"We welcome OSHA's more aggressive approach," Barden said.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig, Paul Wiseman, Tom Krisher, Dee-Ann Durbin, Stacey Plaisance-Jenkins, Matt OBrien, Andrew DeMillo, Geoff Mulvihill, Jeffrey Collins, Tom Davies, Heather Hollingsworth, Alexandra Jaffe and Andrew Welsh-Huggins of The Associated Press; and Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post.

In this Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, photograph, a sign notifies customers that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at a pharmacy in a grocery store in Monument, Colo. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)