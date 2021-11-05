Marriage Licenses

Dustin Rowe, 26, and Joyce Wallis, 23, both of Little Rock.

Adonna Macon, 51, and Alexander Newborn, 51, both of Sherwood.

Elizabeth White, 25, of Little Rock and Reed Harrell, 27, of Cabot.

Alfredo Ibarra Hernandez, 30, and Hilda Torres, 40, both of Little Rock.

Willie Montgomery, 57, and Barbara Wells, 69, both of Mabelvale.

Bridget Davis, 25, and Skyler Scott, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Katie Wilson, 31, and Brandon Tran, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Michael McElroy, 42, of Jacksonville and Je Fredia Cooper, 34, of Redfield.

Andrew Cunningham, 33, and Audrianna Long, 29, both of Sherwood.

Robert Sims, 24, and Camila Bruzatori, 27, both of Sherwood.

Julie Romeo, 49, and Matthew Fellows, 59, both of North Little Rock.

Ashley Simpson, 25, and Taylor Shields, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3718. Roshonda Franklin v. Earl Franklin.

21-3724. Ariel Harper v. Carson Harper.

21-3729. Earnestine Lewis v. Larry Lewis.

21-3730. Joshua Guest v. Sarah Guest.

21-3731. Deidre Wyers v. Mark Wyers.

GRANTED

20-2301. Zamien Gilbert v. Portland Gilbert.

20-2852. Andre Small v. Beverly Small.

21-82. Maria Del Carmen Rosas v. Miqueas Oberd Gonzalez.

21-96. Anthony Prince v. Ashley Prince.

21-537. Cordarral Lewis v. Tieasha Johnson.

21-1666. Tanner Marshall v. Kari Marshall.

21-1929. Sharon Shaw v. Victor Shaw.

21-3248. Rodney Mimms v. Katrina Mimms.