Fayetteville's Betts uses late push to win 6A boys title

HOT SPRINGS -- Even with Springdale Har-Ber's James Eslick within striking distance of the lead for most of Thursday's race, Hudson Betts was determined to carry out his running strategy to the very end.

The plan worked as the Fayetteville junior finally pulled away near the end and won the Class 6A boys state individual title during the Arkansas High School Cross Country Championships at Oaklawn Park. Betts covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 50. 28 seconds and crossed the finish line more than 9 seconds ahead of Eslick.

Betts' victory extends Fayetteville's streak of having an individual state champion to five years. Camren Fischer won the state titles from 2017-19 before Jack Williams accomplished the feat last season.

"I felt like I executed," Betts said. "I did what I needed to do to help my team out. The plan was to take things slow and see how much I had left in me, so at about the 21/2-mile mark I decided to take it out and see what he had left in the tank so I could secure the victory."

Betts had the early advantage, but Eslick managed to catch up around the midway point and hold his own until Betts decided to make his move. Eslick crossed the finish line in 15:59.41, slightly ahead of Rogers Heritage's Sam Boyer at 16:01.95 and Fayetteville's Oz Brewer at 16:02.63.

While Betts could have basked in his victory shortly after the race, he quickly turned his attention to his teammates with concern that the Bulldogs might fall short of the team title. It turned out to be true as Bentonville claimed its fifth consecutive title with 47 points, while Fayetteville, despite three runners among the top seven, had 52.

The Tigers' top five runners were separated by just 17 seconds, with sophomore James American Horse leading the way with a sixth-place finish and a time of 16:10.31. Matthew Shelly, Bentonville's No. 5 runner, finished 13th and ahead of Fayetteville's fourth and fifth runners.

"We ran a smart and team-oriented race, and I'm proud of them," Bentonville Coach Mike Power said. "James, this race meant a lot to him and the other guys, and he had a good middle section of the race. He's probably the fifth No. 1 runner we've had this season.

"It was fun to watch, and a group effort for sure. We just wanted to stay as a pack, and that was our strength. Our guys are very similar in performance, so we wanted to have a presence up front but also stay together as a team."

CLASS 1A

Hermitage's Joseph Garay successfully defended his state championship by cutting more than 20 seconds off his winning time from last year, and he needed it, too.

Garay, who won last year's race by more than 35 seconds, turned in a winning time of 17:24.97 and finished more than 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Isaac Pohlmeier of Ozark Catholic. Scranton's Peyton Jones finished third in 17:57.83.

Ozark Catholic, a Springdale-based private school, had all five runners place among the top 20 and won the first state championship in school history. Ozark Catholic finished with 54 points, followed by Ouachita with 69 and Founders Classical Academy with 76.

CLASS 2A

Justice Neufeld of Acorn, last year's runner-up, wound up being the only Class 2A runner to eclipse the 17-minute mark and won the individual title.

Neufeld finished in 16:48.95, almost 27 seconds faster than last year's performance. Jacen Heiner of Haas Hall-Bentonville was next in 17:09.20, 26 seconds ahead of the Quitman duo of Nic Shue and Tate Stacks.

Neufeld was one of three Acorn runners to finish in the top 10 and led the Tigers to a state championship with 43 points., while Quitman was second with 58 points. Maumelle Charter and Melbourne both finished with 106 points, but Maumelle Charter was awarded third place because of the sixth-runner tiebreaker.