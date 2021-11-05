Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Beliefs that terrorize

I read with great sadness the letter from Joann Smith about her great-granddaughter's having been terrorized by another girl claiming to be her best friend who callously informed this child that she and her entire family would spend eternity in hell because they did not attend the same church her own family did.

My own girls are now lovely young adults who each dealt with this kind of terrorism in their own way, mostly with humor, but always politely "turning the other cheek." As they matured, their relationships matured and their responses to this kind of culturally induced injustice, intolerance and ignorance matured.

I believe we make our own hell right here on Earth, starting with teaching our children that anyone who does not believe exactly what we believe is damned to eternal graphic torture. All have the right to believe anything they want, but no one has the right to terrorize anyone else for their beliefs, no matter how well-meaning one thinks this kind of terrorism may be. Sticks and stones break bones, and words break the spirit.

In the spirit of the coming season, my wish for one and all is to have a happy winter holiday. Please pass the word.

JUDITH LEVINE

Fayetteville