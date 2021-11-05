Fort Smith marshals offer reward for Oklahoma man's whereabouts

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Charley E. Rouell, aka Charley E. Rovell Jr., 51, of Spiro, Okla., has connections to eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, and may be traveling to and from Mexico. He may be traveling with his wife, Nicky Rouell, according to a news release from the Marshals Service.

Charley Rouell is wanted in the Western District of Arkansas in connection with distributing methamphetamine and state charges in Oklahoma in connection with assault with a deadly weapon, distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Nicky Rouell is wanted in the Southern District of California for failure to appear on the original charge of importation of methamphetamine and heroin, according to the release. The Marshals Service said she has a history of drugs and firearm possession in Arkansas and is known to frequent the Spiro and Fort Smith areas.

"The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting Charley Rouell because he has demonstrated a clear threat to public safety," said Gregory S. Tabor, U.S. marshal for the Western District of Arkansas. "I urge anyone with any information about his current location to come forward and help us bring him in safely."

Rouell is a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He has a tattoo of the word Logan on his chest, Spin Master Wizard on his left upper arm and two smoking guns on his right upper arm, according to the release. The Marshals Service said it's possible Rouell has recently dyed his hair blonde. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Rouell's whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Information will be taken in strict confidence, and people can remain anonymous.