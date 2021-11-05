Fraudster draws 3-year term

A Conway eye doctor's wife was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay almost $860,000 in restitution and fines after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud, state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on Thursday.

Karen Todd, 53, of Conway, pleaded guilty on Monday to purposely submitting fraudulent claims that were thousands of dollars over the actual billable amount. This offense, Medicaid fraud, was a Class A felony.

Todd was sentenced to 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 84 months suspended imposition of sentence. She was ordered to pay $286,536.64 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program Trust Fund and $573,073.28 in fines to the state's general revenue.

During the time of the investigation, Todd was the office manager of Todd Eye Clinic and the wife of Dr. Charles Todd Jr. In October 2019, Karen Todd was arrested for Medicaid fraud.

"It doesn't matter if you own the facility or are an employee, bad actors who defraud taxpayers will be held accountable," Rutledge said in a news release. "Medicaid funds are crucial to assist some of our most vulnerable Arkansans."