FYI: Lots of theater this weekend in NWA

Today

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- With artists Tay Butler & Junli Song, 3-5 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Lecture – "In American Waters," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Trivia Night -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

SoNA Season Opener -- "Mozart and Beethoven," 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$57. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

"The Wolves" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, University Theatre at the Global Campus Black Box Theater in Fayetteville. Free, but tickets must be reserved online. uark.universitytickets.com or 575-4752.

"The Fox on the Fairway" -- A rollicking battle for the golf championship (and the girl), 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Woodcarvers of NWA Show & Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers (use the entrance near Hobby Lobby). Admission is free; art will be for sale. Email Scott Boyle at sdascoot62@hotmail.com.

Super Saturday -- With magician Tommy Terrific, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Day Of The Dead Procession -- Noon, followed by music, dancing, crafts and food, Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. latinartarkansas.org.

Being Trans & Gender Nonconforming in Arkansas -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Artists' Reception -- For the Dia de los Muertos exhibit, 6-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023.

Sunday

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- With artist Markeith Woods, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; a drum circle by Papa Rap at 11 a.m.; music by the Arkansas Arts Academy Jazz Band at 1 p.m.; and storytelling after 2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Western Hour" -- With Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

