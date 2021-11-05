Garland County school goes on lockdown after threat; student cited

HOT SPRINGS -- Cutter Morning Star School District was put on lockdown Thursday morning because of a threat and one student was cited, according to the district's superintendent and the Garland County sheriff's office.

"A threat was reported to us earlier this morning about a potential situation and we went into lockdown," Superintendent Nancy Anderson told The Sentinel-Record. "We investigated the situation and we brought it to a resolution. No one was harmed."

"Something was overheard and reported," said sheriff's Deputy Courtney Kizer, the department's public information officer.

A 13-year-old male student was cited for misdemeanor harassment and released to his parents.

"I appreciate the Garland County sheriff's office for working with us today," Anderson said. "They had officers on campus in our building and investigators. They're helping us resolve the situation."

Anderson said the faculty and staff did an "excellent job" of keeping the children safe.

"We've practiced this a lot, and so ... they executed our plan very, very well," Anderson said. "All the students are safe and we were locked down until we could get the situation resolved."

At 8:07 a.m., the district posted on Facebook the school was in lockdown because it had received a threat.

"We are investigating the situation," post read. "We have Garland County Deputies in our high school building assisting in the investigation. Elementary is on soft lockdown as a precautionary measure. We will update you as soon as we have more details,"

A second statement was posted at 10:48 a.m. announcing the school was off lockdown and the situation had been resolved.