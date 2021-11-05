Greenwood set for strong finish in conference play

What you do in November in high school football can get you to December, and few teams in Arkansas do that better than Greenwood.
November is the month when conference championships, seedings, and playoff games are decided. December is the month when finalists from each classification meet at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to decide state championships.
Greenwood has been there before, many times.
Greenwood went 14-0 last year while winning its 10th state championship, all since 2000 when the Bulldogs beat Hope 30-2 to finish 13-1. Losing three games is considered a down year for Greenwood at this point, but the Bulldogs are certainly capable of going deep once again in the playoffs.
Beating Lake Hamilton (8-1, 5-1) at home tonight by at least four points for a tie-breaker would provide plenty of momentum for Greenwood (6-3, 4-2), which can earn a No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye with a win. Greenwood defeated Lake Hamilton 49-24 in the Class 6A state championship game last season after beating the Wolves 38-28 in the regular-season finale.
Lake Hamilton lost 42-41 to league-leading Benton last week while Greenwood lost 41-40 to Benton on Oct. 22.
Lake Hamilton returns many of the players who helped the Wolves reach the championship game last season, including Justin Crutchmar, a former all-conference safety who moved to running back and leads the Wolves with 947 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Greenwood got quarterback Hunter Houston back recently following an injury and he guided the Bulldogs to a 42-0 win last week over Van Buren.
Greenwood has had its share of injuries this season, but the Bulldogs seem to come together in November when the pathway to Little Rock begins to come into focus.
RICK'S PICK Greenwood
OTHER GAMES
Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
Springdale Har-Ber at FAYETTEVILLE
BENTONVILLE at Bentonville West
Rogers Heritage at ROGERS
Fort Smith Southside at SPRINGDALE
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE at Little Rock Southwest
CLASS 6A
LR PARKVIEW at Mountain Home
Van Buren at BENTON
RUSSELLVILLE at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
CLARKSVILLE at Morrilton
Pea Ridge at HARRISON
Alma at FARMINGTON
CLASS 4A
Huntsville at SHILOH CHRISTIAN
Elkins at PRAIRIE GROVE
Gravette at GENTRY
BERRYVILLE at Green Forest
OZARK at Waldron
Mena at LAMAR
CLASS 3A
Lavaca at CHARLESTON
Mansfield at HACKETT
CEDARVILLE at Lincoln
Greenland at WEST FORK
Danville at PARIS
BOONEVILLE at Perryville
CLASS 2A
MAGAZINE at Johnson County Westside
Hector at QUITMAN
Mountainburg at YELLVILLE-SUMMIT
RICK'S PICKS
LAST WEEK 23-2 (92 percent)
OVERALL 187-42 (82 percent)