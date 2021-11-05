Greenwood set for strong finish in conference play

What you do in November in high school football can get you to December, and few teams in Arkansas do that better than Greenwood.

November is the month when conference championships, seedings, and playoff games are decided. December is the month when finalists from each classification meet at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to decide state championships.

Greenwood has been there before, many times.

Greenwood went 14-0 last year while winning its 10th state championship, all since 2000 when the Bulldogs beat Hope 30-2 to finish 13-1. Losing three games is considered a down year for Greenwood at this point, but the Bulldogs are certainly capable of going deep once again in the playoffs.

Beating Lake Hamilton (8-1, 5-1) at home tonight by at least four points for a tie-breaker would provide plenty of momentum for Greenwood (6-3, 4-2), which can earn a No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye with a win. Greenwood defeated Lake Hamilton 49-24 in the Class 6A state championship game last season after beating the Wolves 38-28 in the regular-season finale.

Lake Hamilton lost 42-41 to league-leading Benton last week while Greenwood lost 41-40 to Benton on Oct. 22.

Lake Hamilton returns many of the players who helped the Wolves reach the championship game last season, including Justin Crutchmar, a former all-conference safety who moved to running back and leads the Wolves with 947 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Greenwood got quarterback Hunter Houston back recently following an injury and he guided the Bulldogs to a 42-0 win last week over Van Buren.

Greenwood has had its share of injuries this season, but the Bulldogs seem to come together in November when the pathway to Little Rock begins to come into focus.

RICK'S PICK Greenwood

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Springdale Har-Ber at FAYETTEVILLE

BENTONVILLE at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at ROGERS

Fort Smith Southside at SPRINGDALE

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE at Little Rock Southwest

CLASS 6A

LR PARKVIEW at Mountain Home

Van Buren at BENTON

RUSSELLVILLE at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

CLARKSVILLE at Morrilton

Pea Ridge at HARRISON

Alma at FARMINGTON

CLASS 4A

Huntsville at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Elkins at PRAIRIE GROVE

Gravette at GENTRY

BERRYVILLE at Green Forest

OZARK at Waldron

Mena at LAMAR

CLASS 3A

Lavaca at CHARLESTON

Mansfield at HACKETT

CEDARVILLE at Lincoln

Greenland at WEST FORK

Danville at PARIS

BOONEVILLE at Perryville

CLASS 2A

MAGAZINE at Johnson County Westside

Hector at QUITMAN

Mountainburg at YELLVILLE-SUMMIT

