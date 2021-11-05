HAMPTON 14, PARKERS CHAPEL 6

PARKERS CHAPEL -- Two second-half possessions deep into Bulldog territory that yielded no points came back to haunt the Trojans (1-7, 1-3 2A-8).

The game was tied at 6-6 at intermission, but Hampton (3-6, 2-2) scored the lone points of the second half on its first drive of the third quarter with Jonah Phillips throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Myron Bradford. The Bulldogs padded their lead with a successful two-point conversion with Phillips connecting with Zy Johnson.

Johnson scored Hampton's first touchdown, cashing in on a 3-yard score after a 40-yard run following a Parkers Chapel fumble.