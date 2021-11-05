CLASS 3A

HARRISBURG 49, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 0

HARRISBURG -- The Hornets (4-5, 3-3 3A-3) finished the regular season with their largest margin of victory this season in a win over Palestine Wheatley (0-9, 0-8).

Harrisburg scored half of its six touchdowns in the first quarter, with Colby Summers, Will Cronin and Jace Heeb all scoring on 1-yard runs.

Heeb led the way with two touchdowns. Freshman Marcus Barlow also scored his first varsity touchdown on a 6-yard run in the third quarter to set the final score.