DEAR HELOISE: I've gone to the same dental office for 64 years. The first dentist was always a couple of hours behind. When he sold his practice, the new dentist implemented the "5 minute rule." If the patient is later than 5 minutes, he flat out refuses to see them! There are no exceptions, and the patient will have to reschedule their appointment, but so far it's working!

-- Michelle P., Oak Park, Calif.

DEAR READER: A doctor's or dentist's time is valuable, and patients who are late can pose a problem for both the dentist/doctor and those who were on time. While his 5 minute rule might seem strict for some of his patients, I can understand his need to keep on schedule.

DEAR HELOISE: To add a pretty icy sparkle to a vase of flowers, loosely crumple up some clear cling wrap and place it inside the vase. It's pretty and also adds a bit of sparkle to the flower stems.

-- Donna S., Greycliff, Mont.

DEAR HELOISE: A store near where I live had a sale on lint rollers for only $1. I bought about six of them. They're great for things like picking up pet hair on furniture (as well as a few crumbles), picking up small pieces of glass and sewing needles off the floor, and much more. I even used one to pick up two dead flies off a windowsill!

-- Lynette A., Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: I bought a used car, and while it was spotless inside and out, it had a bumper sticker with a rude message on it. My neighbor suggested I try taking a hair dryer and heating the sticker. Then slowly peel off the bumper sticker. It took a while, but with patience and time, I got the bumper sticker off with no problem.

-- Chloe B., Macon, Ga.

DEAR HELOISE: Many people keep outdoor pets, but with winter weather, those pets should really be kept in the house. If, for whatever reason, they are still outside in the freezing cold, they will need shelter such as a heated doghouse or pet igloo to keep them warm and safe. I know there are people who say certain dog breeds don't need shelter because they have a thick coat of fur, but they're wrong. Every pet needs to be taken care of with fresh water and food daily in addition to some place to curl up and stay warm.

-- Julia N., Raytown, Mo.

DEAR HELOISE: My family has a tradition that we began about 20 years ago. My husband heard that servicemen are often on their own on Thanksgiving, with no family of their own around to share the day. It made me sad, especially since my own son was many miles away in another country and couldn't be here for the day.

My husband contacted a local military base and asked if there was anyone who would like to come to our place and share Thanksgiving dinner with us. We could take up to six additional people.

Some years we've had as many as seven soldiers or as few as three. But no matter how many we have, it's always a joy to have them here.

-- Carla and John M., San Antonio

