High school football schedule

Thursday's games

6A-East

El Dorado 63, West Memphis 23

Marion 50, Jonesboro 43

Sylvan Hills 33, Searcy 7

5A-Central

Little Rock Christian 49, Watson Chapel 12

Pulaski Academy 63, Jacksonville 14

4A-7

Joe T. Robinson 56, Benton Har. Grove 19

4A-8

DeWitt 34, Monticello 19

Hamburg 27, Dumas 12

Star City 29, Crossett 27

Warren at Helena-West Helena, ccd.

3A-3

Corning 7, Piggott 0

3A-5

Centerpoint 33, Bismarck 13

Jessieville 31, Horatio 22

2A-3

Marked Tree 14, Cross County 6

McCrory 42, Earle 8

2A-6

Clarendon 47, Des Arc 0

2A-7

Dierks 35, Lafayette County 0

Foreman 20, Mineral Springs 14

Today's games

7A-Central

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Southwest

7A-West

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

Bentonville at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

Fort Smith Southside at Springdale

6A-East

Sheridan at Pine Bluff

6A-West

Lake Hamilton at Greenwood

Little Rock Parkview at Mountain Home

Van Buren at Benton

Russellville at Siloam Springs

5A-Central

Pulaski Academy at Jacksonville

White Hall at Beebe

5A-East

Nettleton at Wynne

Batesville at Valley View

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Forrest City at Brookland

5A-South

Magnolia at Hope

Hot Springs Lakeside at Hot Springs

Texarkana at De Queen

5A-West

Vilonia at Greenbrier

Clarksville at Morrilton

Pea Ridge at Harrison

Alma at Farmington

4A-1

Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

Elkins at Prairie Grove

Gravette at Gentry

Berryville at Green Forest

4A-2

Central Arkansas Christian at Stuttgart

Lonoke at Clinton

Southside Batesville at Bald Knob

Heber Springs at Mills

4A-3

Blytheville at Rivercrest

Highland at Pocahontas

Trumann at Cave City

Gosnell at Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Ozark at Waldron

Mena at Lamar

Dover at Dardanelle

4A-7

Malvern at Arkadelphia

Ashdown at Fountain Lake

Bauxite at Nashville

3A-1

Lavaca at Charleston

Mansfield at Hackett

Cedarville at Lincoln

Greenland at West Fork

3A-2

Mountain View at Melbourne

Salem at Harding Academy

3A-3

Palestine-Wheatley at Harrisburg

Walnut Ridge at Hoxie

Manila at Osecola

3A-4

Mayflower at Atkins

Danville at Paris

Booneville at Perryville

Baptist Prep at Two Rivers

3A-5

Genoa Central at Fouke

Glen Rose at Prescott

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove at Barton

Lake Village at Dollarway

Drew Central at Rison

McGehee at Smackover

2A-4

Conway Christian at Bigelow

Magazine at Johnson County Westside

Hector at Quitman

Mountainburg at Yellville-Summit

2A-5

Poyen at Magnet Cove

2A-6

Carlisle at England

2A-8

Bearden at Fordyce

Parkers Chapel at Hampton

Eight man

Augusta at Brinkley

Strong-Huttig at Cutter Morning Star

Spring Hill at Woodlawn

Subiaco Academy at Episcopal Collegiate