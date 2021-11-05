HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TOP 10 OVERALL CAPSULES

NO. 1 BRYANT AT NO. 2 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Bryant 8-1, 6-0 7A-Central; Conway 8-1, 6-0 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY A 20-game conference winning streak is in play for Bryant, which is looking to capture its third consecutive 7A-Central title. ... The Wampus Cats are averaging 195 yards rushing and 226 yards passing. ... Conway has dropped the last seven games to the Hornets by an average score of 41-16. ... Bryant has allowed 195 yards or more on the ground in three of its nine game. ... Both teams will have home playoff games next week.

NO. 3 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 8 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS North Little Rock 7-2, 4-2 7A-Central; Cabot 7-2, 4-2 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Running back Torrance Moore has averaged 154 yards rushing over the past four games for North Little Rock. ... Cabot hasn't beaten the Charging Wildcats since 2015 (34-3). ... Johnny Lewis and Jiquori Stewart have caught a combined 14 touchdown passes for North Little Rock. ... Grant Freeman has thrown a total of one touchdown pass in the past two weeks after tossing five the previous two games. ... The winner will get the league's No. 3 seed. The loser will finish fourth.

NO. 5 FAYETTEVILLE AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Har-Ber Wildcat Stadium, Springdale

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood

RECORDS Fayetteville 7-2, 6-0 7A-West; Springdale Har-Ber 3-6, 3-3 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY A victory gives Fayetteville its first outright 7A-West championship in more than five decades. ... Har-Ber has lost four of the last five times the teams have played. ... Quarterback Luke Buchanan has thrown for 2,569 yards with 22 touchdowns and rushed for 732 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Wildcats. ... Three players have at least 368 yards receiving each for the Bulldogs, led by Isaiah Sategna's 1,279. The senior recently switched his college commitment from Oregon to the University of Arkansas.

NO. 6 BENTONVILLE AT BENTONVILLE WEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolverine Stadium, Centerton

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt

RECORDS Bentonville 7-2, 5-1 7A-West; Bentonville West 6-3, 4-2 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville's run of consecutive clear-cut league titles ends at four regardless of what happens. ... The Wolverines have lost all five meetings with their rivals and have scored only seven points in each of the last three encounters. ... Quarterback Drew Wright has completed 105 of 174 passes for 1,610 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Tigers. ... Running back Carson Morgan is averaging 7.3 yards per carry for Bentonville West. ... Josh Ficklin has scored in every game for Bentonville.

VAN BUREN AT NO. 7 BENTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton

COACHES Van Buren: Crosby Tuck; Benton: Brad Harris

RECORDS Van Buren 4-5, 1-5 6A-West; Benton 8-1, 6-0 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY The Panthers will take the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West into the postseason after beating No. 9 Lake Hamilton 42-41 last week. ... The Pointers were held to just 183 yards of offense on Oct. 29 against Greenwood. ... Benton won 60-53 in 2020 after running back Casey Johnson notched the go-ahead score late in the fourth. Johnson, who's rushed for 657 yards this season, had 246 yards on 29 carries and 3 touchdowns in the game. ... Malachi Henry has 50 catches for 1,049 for Van Buren, which has lost five games in a row.

NO. 9 LAKE HAMILTON AT GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Smith-Robinson Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 8-1, 5-1 6A-West; Greenwood 6-3, 4-2 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood owns a six-game winning streak over Lake Hamilton. The Bulldogs beat the Wolves twice last season, including 49-24 in the Class 6A championship game. ... Lake Hamilton clinches the No. 2 slot with a victory. ... Hunter Houston has passed for 288 yards or more in his last three games for Greenwood. He's also thrown nine touchdown passes in that stretch. ... Lake Hamilton's Justin Crutchmer has carried for 930 yards and 14 touchdowns since being inserted into the starting backfield after Owen Miller went down in the Wolves' second game.

NOTE No. 4 Pulaski Academy and No. 10 Jonesboro played Thursday.