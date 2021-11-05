Himon gets Bruins rolling in time to put away Titans

Pulaski Academy struggled for a little but eventually pulled away and defeated Jacksonville 63-14 in the regular season finale Thursday night in Jacksonville.

Late in the first quarter the Bruins (9-1, 6-0 5A-Central) led just 8-6 over the Titans (1-9, 1-5) who have struggled in their second season under Coach Maurice Moody.

But a pair of quick touchdowns by senior running back Joe Himon got the Bruins' offense rolling as they led 42-6 halftime.

"We came out and we didn't play well early on, but I am pleased with the way our guys finished the game,'' said first-year Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas. "We got a chance to get a lot of the freshmen in, we had a double who didn't get in, but we will adjust that. I'm not happy with the way we started but I am happy with the way we finished."

The Bruins recovered their game-opening onside kick and drove inside the Titans' 10, but Jacksonville junior Taquan Sanders grabbed an interception in the end zone.

The Titans fumbled two plays later at the 2 and Himon, who is committed to Northwestern, scored on the next play. Charlie Fiser hit John Charette for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

The Red Devils responded behind the running of Sanders, who gained 31 yards on Jacksonville's initial scoring drive. He scored from the 7 with 3:34 left in the quarter and it was 8-6 after a missed conversion.

After Kenny Jordan's 51-yard kickoff return, Fiser hit Himon with a 34-yard TD pass to make it 14-6.

A Jacksonville fumble preceded Fiser and Hammond connecting on a 23-yard scoring pass. Charlie Baker's conversion made it 22-6.

After another fumble, Fiser hit Jordan with a 42-yard TD pass and it was 28-6 with 9:49 left in the half.

Himon's fourth touchdown, this one a 39-yard run, and a 4-yard run by Tyson McCarroll, made it 42-6 at the half.

"I told our guys we need to get better. We knew that Jacksonville was down , but every game you have to play to your full potential. We did not start off well but we did get better. I took a normal approach but I knew the kids did not because they can look at the records."

Will Hawkins scored on a 1-yard run, Kel Busby hit Alex Ezeldinon a 2-yard TD pass and Walt Smiley scored on a 19-yard run.

Jacksonville's final score came on a 95-yard kickoff return by Tyheir Merriel.

"We still got a lot to work on,'' said Lucas. "I feel good. I'm actually excited about it, taking on the new journey. We started in January, our goal is to win a state championship. It's a whole new season, practices are going to pick up, gonna be a little more intense, and we are going to have to be ready."