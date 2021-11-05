Happy birthday (Nov. 5): Remember when you wanted to give but were unable? Now is your chance. People seek your guidance and favor; it's wonderful to be in a position to help. Your personal life glows with vitality as you set and systematically accomplish a series of small goals. In 2022, your team will play a long game and win the prize.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotionally intertwined, you seem to feel someone's pain, joy, interest, apathy and more. And what about what you go through? Is it mutually felt? Consider the balance of the relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's a time for maximum preparedness. Everyone is capable of more than you think, especially you. Stretch yourself, and expect that your competition is also out there stretching.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've heard the same words from different places. Parents, teachers, leaders, mentors ... from each source, the meaning changed a little, but it points to the same thing. Take action.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Attempts to make others feel comfortable will grease the social wheels. People care what you think of them more than you might guess. Simply making the effort to get in sync with others will do the trick.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Finding the right perspective will be tricky. There is much to take in. The closer you look, the less you see. A wide-angle lens will show you more but will remove you from the action. Let intuition guide you to your ideal vantage point.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your feelings with enthusiasm. Your boldness lets others know who you are. They trust you when they understand you better. And your confidence inspires others to be forthright.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It is difficult to carry items up a ladder. It is much safer to set things down and secure your climb in hopes things will still be there on the way back down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're not worried about what they think of you because you sense their minds are elsewhere. This will come as a liberation and an invitation to do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You hate to think of yourself as complicated, but there's no getting around it: All humans are. Any time you spend figuring out your particular needs will save you from wasting time on what cannot fulfill you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Write it down; write all of it down. These are details you won't want to miss. Later, you'll be using these notes to organize your life into the calendars and checklists that keep you on track.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're uncomfortable as the center of attention, but try not to deflect praise. A secret part of you needs the admiration and will absorb it to use as fuel for your work to come.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In some instances, keeping the sacredness of your inner life to yourself is healthy for a relationship, and sometimes it's not. Caring enough to cautiously consider what is best to share is, in itself, a sign of love.

VENUS, MERCURY AND THE SYMPHONY

As Venus and Mercury change suits, we are wise to keep in mind the uniqueness we each possess. Relationships cannot be solved because they are not an equation to get right. Rather, relationships are a mystery we’ll never get to the bottom of. The more harmony we create, the more there is to find — an endless symphony.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Labels help to make sense of our world, but labels never completely define anything, especially not a person.

TAURUS: The pulsing movement of love is like a rushing river today, and you really can't help but go with the flow.

GEMINI: Sometimes, you think the game of love is rigged. Don't try to win; aim to understand instead.

CANCER: There's something a little strange about a "normal" situation, but maybe the weirdness makes it great.

LEO: They'll feel more awake around you, and yet they also feel they've fallen under your spell.

VIRGO: You'll find yourself in a position you once envied. Is it what you thought it would be?

LIBRA: Your conversation and charisma are sparkling. Beautiful interactions are your fate.

SCORPIO: Listen with your ears and you'll get most of the story. Listen with your heart and you'll learn the whole truth.

SAGITTARIUS: You see small things, feel deep things and sense true things.

CAPRICORN: In this love, there are no rules, only experiments.

AQUARIUS: An issue is ready to be addressed and resolved so that you can move on.

PISCES: Sociability and joy are predicted; people who make you happy are close at hand.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Scorpio and Sagittarius are zodiac neighbors who share a certain boldness. Gifted with abundant courage, they inspire each other to fly, make change happen, see the world and pursue ambitious goals. They also have the potential to get into meaningless and dangerous games of “chicken” with foolish stakes from which neither wants to back down. This weekend, they’ll stay productive and fall in love over it.