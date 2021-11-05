House Democrats dig deeper for votes on spending package

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats struggled Thursday to line up the votes needed to push through a $1.85 trillion social safety net, climate and tax bill, as moderates raised concerns about the cost and details of the rapidly evolving plan.

With a flurry of late-breaking adjustments, the Democrats added key provisions to what has grown to a sprawling 2,135-page package -- adding back a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants, and changes to state and local tax deductions.

Both the overall price tag and the revenue to pay for it are expected to grow. A new White House assessment Thursday said revenue from the taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and other changes are estimated to bring in $2.1 trillion over 10 years, according to a summary obtained by The Associated Press. That's up from what had been $1.9 trillion in earlier estimates.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noted a similar assessment Thursday by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

"It truly is formidably paid for," Pelosi said, echoing President Joe Biden's frequent remark.

The House scrapped plans to vote late Thursday but will be back at it early today, officials said.

Pelosi privately told her top deputies that she hoped to hold a vote on the bill as soon as Thursday night, with another this morning to clear a Senate-passed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure for Biden's signature, according to two people briefed on the discussions.

"I will let you know as soon as I wish to," Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference about voting plans. She ruled out the possibility of voting first on the infrastructure bill, which liberals have refused to support unless it moves in tandem with the more expansive domestic policy measure.

"We're going to pass both bills," Pelosi said. "But in order to do so, we have to have votes for both bills."

It was unclear whether that would be possible, given that some centrists were balking at passing the social policy bill -- which includes monthly payments to families with children, universal prekindergarten, a four-week paid family and medical leave program, health care subsidies and a broad array of climate change initiatives -- before evaluating its fiscal impact.

They were also concerned about supporting policies -- such as a provision to grant legal status to some immigrants living in the country illegally -- that were likely to face a tough path in the Senate, subjecting them to a politically difficult vote on a measure that would never become law.

The two bills, which carry a majority of Biden's economic agenda, have been in limbo for weeks as Democrats tussle over the details. Centrist holdouts led by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are demanding that the social safety net measure be scaled back to about half the $3.5 trillion that leaders had initially proposed.

HAUNTED BY VIRGINIA

Democrats are desperate to make gains on Biden's proposals after grim election results for the party in Virginia, a warning that their hold on power could be in peril in next year's midterms.

"Get it to my desk!" Biden said of the package in remarks Wednesday at the White House.

Many voters in Virginia said drawn-out negotiations in Washington over Biden's governing agenda were an important factor in their vote, thoughPelosi told reporters Thursday she could not assess either way if inaction on Capitol Hill had soured the party in the eyes of voters. But, she stressed: "Getting the job done, producing results for the American people, is always very positive."

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., said, "I'm ready to go -- most people are ready to go. If we wait until absolutely everybody is in agreement at precisely the same moment, I worry that we're going to be waiting forever."

The Senate on Thursday also pledged it plans to accelerate its efforts. Majority Leader Charles Schumer , D-N.Y., opened debate on the chamber floor by noting his hope that lawmakers can complete work on Biden's spending agenda "before Thanksgiving."

"We are going to keep pushing to get these great policies over the finish line," he said.

INFRASTRUCTURE STUCK

While the Senate approved the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in August, the measure has stalled as progressives have repeatedly refused to supply their votes for it until there is agreement on the other bill.

House Democrats are now holding out hope of passing both measures this week, sending the infrastructure bill to Biden and the social safety net legislation to the Senate, where Democrats plan to begin work on it the week of Nov. 15.

"Passing transformative legislation is not easy -- it's hard, very hard," Schumer said. "But the long hours we are putting in, the discussions we have had, some of them quite pointed, will be worth it."

With Republicans unanimously opposed, Democrats are pushing the social policy and climate measure through Congress under a special process known as reconciliation that shields budget-related legislation from a filibuster and allows it to pass on a simple majority. But with slim margins of control, Democrats need the votes of each of their senators and all but a few of their members in the House to pass the bill.

That means that any single Democratic defector -- or a small group of them in the House -- can effectively torpedo the legislation.

Both the paid family leave and the immigration law changes have drawn resistance from Manchin, whose support remains crucial in the 50-50 Senate, where Biden has no votes to spare. The overall bill faces united opposition from Republicans.

Manchin wants Democrats to take more time in negotiations, and panned the paid-leave announcement.

In a letter this week, five Democrats -- including Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Jared Golden of Maine -- urged Pelosi to grant them at least 72 hours to review the text of the reconciliation bill and wait for a full analysis from congressional scorekeepers confirming that the bill was fully paid for.

"It is better to get this done right than to needlessly rush its consideration only for our constituents to discover the negative impacts of our unintended consequences," the lawmakers wrote.

The Joint Committee on Taxation released a report Thursday that estimated that the tax increases in the bill would raise about $1.5 trillion over a decade. But a separate nonpartisan agency, the Congressional Budget Office, has yet to publish a formal analysis of how much the bill would spend or how much revenue would be generated by other proposals, including a plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs and beef up the IRS' ability to collect unpaid taxes.

A separate skirmish continued over a plan to lift a cap on the state and local tax deduction. Democrats representing high-costs cities and states, including California and New Jersey, have pushed most for the policy -- troubling other party lawmakers who see it as a tax cut that chiefly would benefit the wealthy.

By Thursday afternoon, Gottheimer and others pushing to rethink the policy known as SALT had not yet resolved the dispute in a way that might satisfy critics, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who this week put forward a more limited proposal. Gottheimer said he had not even seen the alternative, adding of the bill more broadly: "There's still changes being made."

Resolving these and other policy fights is critical, since any delay in bringing the measure before the House would further stall an effort to improve the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has been stuck in the House since it passed the Senate in August, as liberals have held up its adoption as they seek to negotiate the rest of Biden's spending priorities with centrists. The left-leaning bloc has said both bills must move in tandem to win their critical support, a position Pelosi appeared to affirm Thursday.

Asked if she would move infrastructure alone, she replied: "No."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Alan Fram and Colleen Long of The Associated Press; and Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.