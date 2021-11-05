• Donna Craig-Brown and her husband, Colin, said they were weeding their garden in Hamilton, New Zealand, when Colin's hoe struck something "just huge" that turned out to be a potato that weighed 17.4 pounds, about as much as a couple of sacks of regular potatoes.

• Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for Newsmax, was taken off the air after she posted on social media a claim that covid-19 vaccines contain a bioluminescence that some believe can be tracked by the devil, with Newsmax posting its own statement calling it a "false claim" and adding that the vaccines "are safe and effective."

• Jaeson Daniels, a fire captain in DeKalb County, Ga., said the pilot of a single-engine plane walked away unscathed after the aircraft clipped a power line and crashed upside down a few blocks away from a hospital in North Decatur.

• Magdalena Andersson, 54, Sweden's current finance minister, is poised to become the country's first female prime minister after the governing Social Democratic Party elected her as its new leader.

• Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kan., a 21-year-old state lawmaker charged with domestic battery over a disturbance involving his brother, said he's stepping away from his legislative duties for a week after judge ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

• Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy tax collector in Rankin County, Miss., faces an embezzlement charge after being accused of stuffing cash payments for trash collection fees into her pants before she left the office, investigators said.

• Christi Branscom, Tennessee's Department of General Services commissioner, wants to create a proper "front door" for groups visiting the Capitol by spending $183 million to convert a former complex for state lawmakers into a Capitol visitors and conference center.

• Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16-year-old high school students in Fairfield, Iowa, were charged as adults with homicide in the death of a 66-year-old Spanish teacher whose body was found hidden in a park, authorities said.

• Daniel Hedrick and two other former Oklahoma County, Okla., jail inmates filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Tommie Johnson III and other county officials after investigators determined that jailers forced them to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children's song "Baby Shark" on repeat.