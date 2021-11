JESSIEVILLE 31, HORATIO 22

HORATIO – Carson Hair's touchdown pass with 2:12 left in the game delivered the final blow for Jessieville (6-3, 5-2 3A-5), which clinched the No. 3 seed for next week's Class 3A state playoffs with a road victory over Horatio (3-7, 0-7).

Hair also had a pair of touchdown runs for the Lions, who led 12-7 at halftime and was clinging to a 24-22 lead before Hair's scoring toss created some separation.