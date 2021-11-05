Jones family glad to be in same spot

JONESBORO -- Family dinners have become a ritual for the Jones family.

Of course, it's not your typical family dinner. Ever since Butch Jones became head coach at Central Michigan in 2007, he's been bringing his football staffs together every Sunday evening for a potluck at his team's facility.

Coaches, their wives, their kids -- they're all as much family to Butch as his wife, Barb, and their three sons. And when the Arkansas State family gathered for dinner on Sunday, there were plenty of young ones running around the Red Wolves' building, all decked out in their Halloween costumes.

"I'm sitting there and watching and going, 'Oh my gosh, I'm getting old," Jones said.

Alex, Adam and Andrew are no longer kids, but this season has given the Jones family a chance to hearken back to years past as they grew up around their dad's football programs. For the first time since 2017, when Butch was fired as head coach at Tennessee, all five Joneses are in the same place.

"As a mom, it makes my heart happy," Barb said.

'We're a football family'

Alex, now 25, wasn't sure what to do during his final semester at Tennessee. He'd been a specialist for the Volunteers during his first two years while his dad was still running the show.

Come spring 2018, Butch was headed for Tuscaloosa, Ala., to work as an assistant for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Alex planned to join him but had to first finish his undergrad studies in Knoxville.

"I still had the same classes with all my teammates," said Alex, who's currently an offensive analyst at ASU. "They've got the football facility cafeteria that I've eaten at for the last three years every single day. You're like, 'Well, can I even go in there now? Should I even go in there?'"

Adam, now 21 and a wide receiver for the Red Wolves, stayed in Tennessee with his mom and youngest brother that year. They made the nearly five-hour drive to Tuscaloosa for as many games as they could but wanted to allow Adam to finish out his senior season at Knoxville Catholic.

Adam then earned a scholarship to Central Michigan and headed north in the summer of 2019. Being so far from family weighed on him, though.

"At Central, most of those kids are home," Adam said. "[They're] maybe two hours away from their house, they can drive home on weekends. I'm just up there."

It didn't help that his time on the field was limited. Adam caught just one pass over two seasons and had covid last fall. Butch said he only got to watch his middle son play once, during one of Alabama's bye weeks.

Being in three places wasn't ideal. But the Joneses were going to be in football, one way or another.

"We're a football family," Butch said. "This is our life, this is how we've grown up, this is our passion."

Intertwined

Butch expected to be a head coach again. He just didn't know when, so Barb and Andrew, now 14, stayed in Knoxville. They thought it best if Andrew could finish eighth grade, then start high school wherever Butch was.

That created plenty of awkwardness for Barb as she spent nearly four years as the wife of the former head coach in a football-crazy college town.

"I just kind of hid myself," Barb said. "My group got smaller. ... Especially because we were close with all the football family that was there and they all went on to different jobs."

Barb and Andrew were planning to move to Tuscaloosa this summer, but once Butch was hired at ASU in December, they quickly shifted gears.

So, too, did the rest of the Joneses. Adam transferred to ASU in March, finishing his sophomore year of college. Alex turned down an opportunity to stay with Alabama, joining his dad in Jonesboro and moving into a flat downtown with director of scouting Spencer Grubbs and linebackers coach Jon Shalala.

Barb and Andrew, who's in ninth grade at Valley View Junior High, arrived in June, settling into their house just 15 minutes from campus.

"To be intertwined in something together is pretty cool," Alex said. "It kind of feels [like] it's back to normal."

Butch walked into his house after the Red Wolves' 52-20 loss to Coastal Carolina, and while his usual greeting from the Jones' Lhasapoo, Abby, might've brightened his spirits, they were quickly diminished as he saw his youngest son on crutches, the result of a fractured ankle.

"Football wasn't kind to the Jones family that Thursday night," Butch said.

Just the fact that his family is together again isn't something Butch takes for granted. And he sees them as a much-improved unit from the one that moved from Cincinnati to Knoxville back in 2013.

"What we've experienced as a family over the last eight years, not very many families would make it," Butch said. "Those experiences have drawn us closer. They made us more tough-minded."

They've needed that grit this fall with ASU mired in a seven-game losing skid.

All of the Joneses feel it. Andrew spends much of his free time around the facility. Barb is an integral part of recruiting. Butch, Alex and Adam are working to get the Red Wolves their first win since September.

Just like at Butch's previous stops, the Jones family lives football together.

"We've always said, 'You can't let the highs get too high and the lows get too low. You have to stay the course,' " Barb said. "Obviously, the season hasn't gone as we had planned, so I've seen [Butch] stay that course."

