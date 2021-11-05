Let's Eat | Table on 6th renovates, Saffron moves to Rogers

Welcome to your tastiest source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we'll highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene.

Table on 6th

Table on 6th in Bentonville, formerly called Table at the Station, has been undergoing renovations for a year now. The work is almost done.

The restaurant is open now, and its staff is hoping to welcome customers into the revamped space next week.

General Manager Nate Clark said a name change, recent construction projects and an expanded menu were all part of the plan for the restaurant.

When The Station Cafe moved from the Bentonville square and was later bought by Table Mesa Inc. in 2019, the vision for Table was to become a unique and family friendly option near downtown.

"We feel like we can fill a hole in downtown Bentonville for a sort of family friendly American steakhouse," Clark said.

In October 2020, the business began the process of adapting its building, a house at 409 S.E. Sixth St.

The construction involved building a kitchen, which will allow Table's staff to transition out of their food truck and expand the menu, adding more items like salads, he said.

The remodel also included the creation of a sunroom -- which Clark says will be perfect for brunch outings -- and a revamped outdoor space.

"We realized one of the things that paid the bills during the pandemic was our outdoor seating," he said. "So we knew we had to rebuild our patio."

As a result, Table will have about 30% more seating and an improved space for enjoying a meal outside, according to Clark.

"I'll put it up against any patio in town," he said.

The restaurant's parking lot, the last upgrade left, is expected to be done within several weeks, though a few spots are still available off the street.

Table on 6th is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Saffron

Saffron Indian Cuisine has moved to Village on the Creeks in Rogers.

The Indian buffet was previously located in downtown Fayetteville at 401 W. Watson St. near Hammontrees and Doomsday Coffee. It opened in December 2019.

The restaurant announced the move on social media last month.

The business' original location is still in operation in Little Rock.

Saffron is open at 5212 W. Village Parkway in Rogers from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m., according to its website.

--