LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 49, WATSON CHAPEL 12

PINE BLUFF -- The Warriors (8-2, 4-2 5A-Central) had little trouble away from home, scoring all 49 of their points before the Wildcats (0-8, 0-6) could even get on the scoreboard.

Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones needed only 4 carries to run for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns, and backfield mate Brian Gittens added a pair of rushing scores.

Quarterback Walker White threw three touchdown passes, one of them going to two-way standout Ben Ridings, who also added an interception and a sack on defense.