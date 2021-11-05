Little Rock Civil Service Commission overturns officer's firing

The Little Rock Civil Service Commission on Thursday overturned the firing of David Mattox, a police officer who was terminated earlier this year because of his involvement in a 2020 indecent-exposure investigation in which his wife was one of the victims.

Commissioners voted to impose a one-month suspension on Mattox instead and add a letter of reprimand to his personnel file. And although the commission opted for a less-serious disciplinary action, members voted to uphold the city's findings against Mattox.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey had accused the officer of untruthfulness and unauthorized investigation.

The seven-member commission had only four members hearing the case during the four days of appeal proceedings, which took place last month and this month.

The most recent day of testimony was Wednesday as the commission reconvened after a break of several weeks.

Questioners throughout the process had drilled into whether Mattox was too close to an investigation involving his wife in light of a department prohibition on investigating cases where a family member is a victim, and whether he was intentionally misleading during an internal investigation about having filled out an arrest report.

A suspect named Ricardo Ramirez-Gonzalez was arrested on indecent-exposure counts in August 2020, police said at the time.

The appeal hearing of Mattox, where he was represented by attorney Robert Newcomb, is part of a long-running conflict within the Police Department.

Newcomb represents Mattox and three others in a civil suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Humphrey and other police officials tied primarily to the handling of the indecent-exposure case.

Humphrey has been pitted against a series of his colleagues in court as many have sought to litigate grievances related to the aftermath of a 2019 police shooting for which then-officer Charles Starks, who fatally shot motorist Bradley Blackshire, was fired. Newcomb also serves as Starks' attorney.

Attorneys Khayyam Eddings and Allison Pearson Rhodes of the firm Friday, Eldredge and Clark handled the appeal for the city and the Police Department.

During Mattox's appeal, commissioners heard testimony from several of his former colleagues who supported his conduct.

They heard testimony Wednesday from police officials like Lt. John Michael Trent -- one of Newcomb's clients -- who said he erred during an initial internal affairs interview with Mattox by not placing a copy of the arrest report before him, leading to the untruthfulness charge.

On Thursday, the appellant's wife, Lindsay Mattox, took the witness chair first.

She testified about the first incident when the man exposed himself to her while she was jogging, and a second incident that took place while she was running about two weeks later. During the second incident, the driver executed a U-turn to pursue her and she called her husband on FaceTime, she said.

She told commissioners she later heard the suspect's name when her husband got a phone call at home. She recalled overhearing him say a name that sounded Hispanic.

Lindsay Mattox testified that she did not tell her husband she had heard the name. She said she looked up the individual on Facebook because she was curious. She said she did not tell her husband she looked up the individual online.

Lindsay Mattox testified that no one from the Police Department showed her an image of the suspect before a photo spread was shown to her for the purpose of her identifying the individual.

During the photo spread, which took place at her home's dining room table, she testified that neither her husband, nor the two other police officers in the room -- Lt. Rusty Rothwell and then-Sgt. Christopher McCauley, who are Newcomb's two other clients in the civil suit tied to the investigation -- pointed out any individual as the suspect.

On cross-examination, Pearson Rhodes asked Lindsay Mattox about what she saw and the descriptions she provided police after the incidents.

Commissioner Obray Nunnley Jr. asked why Lindsay Mattox did not tell her husband, nor a detective investigating the case, about having learned the identity of the man who reportedly had traumatized her twice after seeing him on Facebook.

"I mean, it doesn't make me a liar, does it?" she said, adding moments later, "I wasn't trying to keep a secret. If I knew that I should have, then I would have."

David Mattox took the witness chair after his wife. He recounted how he had been assigned to the department's northwest patrol and served as a member of the S.W.A.T. team.

He said he witnessed the vehicle drive by his house after the second incident involving his wife.

When he later encountered the suspect's unoccupied vehicle while on patrol, Mattox said he provided information on it to other police personnel.

He confirmed that he initially told the police investigator, Trent, that he had not filled out anything when he had in fact filled out an arrest disposition report.

Before a second interview where Trent showed him the report, Mattox confirmed that he was unaware he had filled out a report.

He attributed his initial response of "I don't know" to Trent's question -- regarding why he did not tell him about filling out the arrest report during the first interview -- to "reasonably misspeaking."

Asked by Newcomb if he believed he should have driven past the vehicle upon his second encounter with it, Mattox suggested that it could have been dereliction of duty if he had. Regardless of his wife's involvement, he said there were many other women in the city who were victimized by the individual.

On cross-examination, Eddings recalled how he had asked Trent the day before about if he thought it was odd that Mattox, of all people, had found the suspect's vehicle.

"How'd you do that?" Eddings asked.

"I can't tell you, sir," Mattox said. "Divine intervention?"

Mattox denied that he talked about the suspect with his wife during the course of the investigation.

Eddings asked Mattox about donors to a GoFundMe account set up on his behalf that reportedly included a $500 donation from Trent, but an objection from Newcomb ended the line of questioning.

Asked by Nunnley about how he would classify his level of involvement in the case, Mattox referred to the totality of the case. He referenced the number of other victims and the fact that he found the vehicle and passed on information, but did not prepare any affidavits or do other possible activities.

Nunnley repeated the question, and Mattox offered that based on what happened his involvement was "minimal."

During closing arguments, Eddings repeated the point that Mattox throughout the course of the internal investigation was given the benefit of the doubt.

And though conducting an unauthorized investigation might not get someone fired, lying about being more involved than one ought to be will get the individual fired, Eddings said. He submitted to commissioners that Mattox did have the motivation to lie in order to walk back the extent of his involvement.

Eddings noted that during his second internal affairs interview, when asked about the arrest report, Mattox twice said he did not know why he did not acknowledge filling out the report.

He said that since at least 2015, the department has found termination to be the proper disciplinary measure for officers who are found to be untruthful.

Newcomb in his closing argument called attention to Mattox's letter of termination and its basis for untruthfulness.

"People don't have perfect memories," Newcomb said at one point. He emphasized Trent had acknowledged during previous testimony that he made a mistake with his initial interview conducted with Mattox.

Newcomb asked that they find that the city had not proven Mattox was intentionally untruthful.

After commissioners returned from their executive session and voted on their findings, Nunnley, remarking on his personal views, said he wanted it on the record that the way the termination was written left him in a quandary. He attributed it to why he did not vote to uphold the termination.

Additionally, he said he found the vast majority of witnesses who appeared before the commission not credible.

"It appeared from my perspective that there was a vast cover-up to protect officer Mattox," Nunnley said.

Commission chairman Jeffrey Hildebrand said that as the longest-tenured member of the commission, he would encourage the police chief and the department "to get on the same page."

"There was a lot of untruthfulness throughout these last three days on both sides," Hildebrand said. "And we've got to get on the same page because it's tearing the Police Department apart, and it's tearing the city apart. And we need to fix it, and we need to fix it now."

In August, an investigator tasked with reviewing Humphrey's conduct told the city's human resources director that Mattox's firing was ill-advised and would contribute to the destabilization of the Police Department.

In the email, Loretta Cochran -- an Arkansas Tech University associate professor hired part time to assist with human resources reviews -- wrote that "it is my opinion that the termination of Officer Mattox is a clear indication of racial discrimination, hostile working conditions, and retaliation by Lt. [Brittany] Gunn, Asst. Chief Crystal [Young-]Haskins, and Chief Keith Humphrey."

After reviewing Cochran's findings, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Oct. 25 announced that no disciplinary action would be taken against the police chief.

"It is imperative that we avoid any appearance of impropriety or bias in employee investigations, and the investigator's affiliations and donation to a complainant's GoFundMe raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of her investigation," Scott said in a statement at the time.