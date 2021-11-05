LIVE! in NWA: Blues in Bentonville, plus live music all over NWA

A "Mini Blues Festival" featuring the Jeff Horton Band, Brick Fields, Buddy Shute & The Motivators (pictured), and Gary Hutchison & Ralph Hert will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. today at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. $15-$20. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

ELSEWHERE

• The unofficial Fall Diversity Weekend will be hosted through Sunday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Uncrowned Kings and One For The Money perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour ($8); Mixtapes ($15) perform at 9:30 p.m. today; The Ultimate Prince Tribute ($15-$18) will be hosted at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Nate Hancock & The Declaration ($10) performs with guest Sickboy at 8 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Josh Abbott Band ($20-$45) performs at 6 p.m. today at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

• Abbey Pierce performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Moonshine Mafia ($10) performs with guests Hillberry Vegas, and Rachel Ammons at 8 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Local artists Kevin Blagg and Amos Cochran perform an evening of music and sound exploration with "Air Structures," with opening act featuring Sam King with UNTIGHT, at 7 p.m. Saturday for Music on the Mountain at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Dr. in Fayetteville. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

• Hawf Brothers perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.